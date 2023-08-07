MagazineBuy Print

Diego Simeone’s son Giuliano seriously injured in Alaves game and taken off the field in ambulance

Giuliano Simeone was set to make his first-division debut with Alaves this season. He played for Zaragoza in the second tier last season.

Published : Aug 07, 2023 09:44 IST , MADRID

AP
File Photo: Giuliano Simeone (C) was fouled from behind in Alaves’ friendly game against Burgos.
File Photo: Giuliano Simeone (C) was fouled from behind in Alaves’ friendly game against Burgos. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

File Photo: Giuliano Simeone (C) was fouled from behind in Alaves’ friendly game against Burgos. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Giuliano Simeone, son of Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone, was taken off the field in an ambulance after sustaining a serious leg injury while playing for Spanish club Alaves on Sunday.

Giuliano Simeone was fouled from behind in Alaves’ friendly game against Burgos. The 20-year-old forward stayed down with players from both teams calling for help after seeing the apparent injury to his left foot.

Also Read: Rangers, Marseille set sights on Champions League as Faroese dream

An ambulance came onto the field, and fans and players applauded as the player was driven away. The game, which was nearing its end, was called off.

Alaves did not immediately give any more detail on the injury.

Giuliano Simeone was set to make his first-division debut with Alaves this season. He played for Zaragoza in the second tier last season.

Related Topics

Diego Simeone /

Alaves

