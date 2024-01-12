MagazineBuy Print

Dortmund signs Chelsea’s Maatsen on loan to boost defence

Borussia Dortmund has agreed a deal to sign defender Ian Maatsen on loan from Chelsea until the end of the season, the Bundesliga club said on Friday.

Published : Jan 12, 2024 16:20 IST , BERLIN - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
AFC Wimbledon’s English forward #17 Ryan McLean (L) fights for the ball with Chelsea’s Dutch defender #29 Ian Maatsen.
AFC Wimbledon's English forward #17 Ryan McLean (L) fights for the ball with Chelsea's Dutch defender #29 Ian Maatsen. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

AFC Wimbledon’s English forward #17 Ryan McLean (L) fights for the ball with Chelsea’s Dutch defender #29 Ian Maatsen. | Photo Credit: AFP

Borussia Dortmund has agreed a deal to sign defender Ian Maatsen on loan from Chelsea until the end of the season, the Bundesliga club said on Friday.

The 21-year-old Dutch youth international made his Premier League debut last August and has made 12 appearances in the league this season.

“Because of our current squad situation we decided to act on the left back position this winter,” Dortmund sports director Sebastian Kehl said. “Ian fits our profile with his strengths.”

READ | NorthEast United FC signs Moroccan U-23 international Hamza Regragui

“He has a lot of pace, a strong left foot and can play various positions.”

Last season’s Bundesliga runners-up, Dortmund has struggled in the league and is currently in fifth place, 15 points behind leaders Bayer Leverkusen and six behind fourth-placed RB Leipzig, who occupy the last Champions League spot.

It has, however, advanced to the Champions League knockout stage where they face PSV Eindhoven -- one of Maatsen’s youth clubs -- in the round of 16 next month.

The Bundesliga resumes later on Friday after a three-week winter break.

