NorthEast United FC signs Moroccan U-23 international Hamza Regragui

NorthEast United FC on Friday announced the signing of Moroccan U-23 international Hamza Regragui from Wydad AC on a one and half year deal for an undisclosed transfer fee.

Published : Jan 12, 2024 15:47 IST , Guwahati - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
NorthEast United FC signed Moroccan U-23 international Hamza Regragui.
NorthEast United FC signed Moroccan U-23 international Hamza Regragui. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

NorthEast United FC signed Moroccan U-23 international Hamza Regragui. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

NorthEast United FC on Friday announced the signing of Moroccan U-23 international Hamza Regragui from Wydad AC on a one and half year deal for an undisclosed transfer fee.

Hamza, 26, embarked on his football journey abroad with Spain’s Málaga CF U-19 before joining RS Berkane, where he made 163 appearances and won six trophies.

During his time at RS Berkane, Hamza won the CAF Super Cup, CAF Confederations Cup and the Moroccan Cup. In July 2023, he made the move to Wydad AC, runners up of the 2022-23 CAF Champions League.

READ | Leonardo Bonucci leaves Union Berlin for Fenerbahce after troubled four-month stay

Hamza has previously worked with NEUFC head coach Juan Pedro Benali since his early stages in professional football.

“I am truly thrilled to be joining NorthEast United FC and reuniting with Coach Juan Pedro Benali. The vision of the management and the exciting prospect of playing in the Indian Super League were key factors in my decision to make this move. I believe in the project here, and I am eager to contribute to the team. I can’t wait to get started and be a part of something special with the Highlanders,” said the 26-year-old Moroccan.

“Hamza brings a dynamic presence to the team, capable of playing anywhere on the field. His dedication and positive attitude align perfectly with the values we uphold at NorthEast. We believe that together, we can create something special here, and Hamza will play a crucial role in that journey,” said the head coach Benali.

NorthEast United FC’s CEO, Mandar Tamhane, said, “We’ve been closely monitoring him for the past six months and we are pleased to have him with us. He arrives with invaluable experience and adds depth to our squad. Hamza’s versatility offers a myriad of tactical options, perfectly fitting with our progressive approach to building a robust and competitive team.”

Hamza will be joining the squad in Bhubaneshwar, where the team is currently taking part in the ongoing Kalinga Super Cup.

