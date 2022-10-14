Football

Douglas Luiz signs contract extension at Villa despite Arsenal rumours

The 24-year-old, who has made over 100 appearances in claret and blue after joining from Manchester City in July 2019.

14 October, 2022 23:50 IST
Douglas Luiz on Friday, signed a new long-term contact at Aston Villa ending the speculations surrounding his exit from the club.

A Brazilian international, Luiz was a gold medal-winner with his country at the 2020 Olympics.

“I love this club. This club opened the door for me when I came to England to play in the Premier League. I’m so happy because I’m staying here and my choice is here.” said Luiz.

