ISL champion, Hyderabad FC, announces full-strength squad for Durand Cup

Defending ISL Champions, Hyderabad FC, announced a 27-man squad for the Durand Cup.

The Manolo Marquez-managed side has chosen to go into India’s oldest football tournament with all of its best players.

HFC has been drawn in Group C along with Chennaiyin FC, NEROCA FC, TRAU FC and Army Red FT. All matches in this group will be played Khuman Lampak Stadium in Imphal.

Hyderabad FC, which has included all six of its foreign players in the squad, will begin its campaign against TRAU FC on August 22.