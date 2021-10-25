Serie A: Dybala rescues point for Juve at Inter with late penalty

Juventus snatched a last-gasp 1-1 draw at champion Inter Milan in Serie A on Sunday after Argentine forward Paulo Dybala scored a penalty following a VAR intervention.

Massimiliano Allegri's side travelled to Milan in fine form having won its previous six games in all competitions, but soon fell behind as Inter striker Edin Dzeko fired home after Hakan Calhanoglu's shot had hit the post in the 17th minute. The visitor piled on the pressure in the second half as it searched for an equaliser, but looked set to be frustrated after failing to create any clear cut chances.

However, Juve was handed a lifeline following a VAR review of a tackle from Inter's Denzel Dumfries on Alex Sandro, leading to the referee to point to the spot. Dybala grabbed the opportunity to fire in the equaliser in the 89th minute.

Inter was furious with the decision -- coach Simone Inzaghi was sent off for his protestations -- as it had to settle for a draw that left it third in the standings with 18 points, while Juventus climbed to sixth a further three points adrift.

READ: Serie A round-up: Milan beats nine-man Bologna 4-2 to go top

"I think it's a very important point. We are Juventus, we play to win, but today we faced a team that plays good football," Dybala told DAZN.

"I think that after so many years here, my time has come."

Having failed to win any of its opening four league fixtures for the first time in 60 years this term, Juve has turned its season around under returning coach Allegri.

Home goalkeeper Samir Handanovic was forced into a fine double save early on, but with tits first attack of the match, Inter took the lead as veteran Dzeko pounced to score his seventh league goal of the season.

Despite being the top goalscorer in Serie A, Inter's challenge fizzled out.

Allegri introduced Dybala and Federico Chiesa in the second half to try lift his side, but Inter looked comfortable until the penalty decision, given for Dumfries lunging into a high tackle that was initially missed by referee Maurizio Mariani.

Inzaghi threw a spare shirt onto the pitch in frustration -- which led to his dismissal -- before substitute Dybala converted his 18th penalty in Serie A.