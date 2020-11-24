Eight positive in latest Premier League COVID-19 tests

The Premier League said on Monday that eight people had returned positive results in its latest round of COVID-19 tests conducted on players and staff last week.

The league said the individuals who had tested positive for the novel coronavirus would now self-isolate for 10 days.

“The Premier League can today confirm that between Monday 16 November and Sunday 22 November, 1,530 players and club staff were tested for COVID-19,” the league said in a statement.

A total of 76 people have tested positive for the virus in 12 rounds of testing this season.

There have been more than 1.5 million COVID-19 infections and over 55,000 deaths in the United Kingdom, according to a Reuters tally.