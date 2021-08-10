Eintracht Frankfurt loans Milan winger Hauge

Eintracht Frankfurt has signed Norway winger Jens Petter Hauge on loan from AC Milan, the German club announced on Tuesday.

The 21-year-old joins the Bundesliga side on a temporary deal but the move could become permanent at the end of the 2021-22 season.

Milan said in a statement the loan transfer included “an obligation for a definitive purchase upon the occurrence of certain conditions”.

Hauge joined the Italian club from Bodo/Glimt in October 2020 but struggled for game time in his debut season, making 18 Serie A appearances and scoring two goals.

Frankfurt, which finished fifth in the Bundesliga last season, kicks off the new league campaign away to Borussia Dortmund on Saturday.