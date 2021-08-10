Football Football Eintracht Frankfurt loans Milan winger Hauge Eintracht Frankfurt have signed Norway winger Jens Petter Hauge on loan from AC Milan, the German club announced on Tuesday. Reuters 10 August, 2021 14:56 IST Eintracht Frankfurt have signed Norway winger Jens Petter Hauge on loan from AC Milan. - Getty Images Reuters 10 August, 2021 14:56 IST Eintracht Frankfurt has signed Norway winger Jens Petter Hauge on loan from AC Milan, the German club announced on Tuesday.The 21-year-old joins the Bundesliga side on a temporary deal but the move could become permanent at the end of the 2021-22 season.Milan said in a statement the loan transfer included “an obligation for a definitive purchase upon the occurrence of certain conditions”.READ: Bundesliga sides Frankfurt and Mainz upset in German Cup Hauge joined the Italian club from Bodo/Glimt in October 2020 but struggled for game time in his debut season, making 18 Serie A appearances and scoring two goals.Frankfurt, which finished fifth in the Bundesliga last season, kicks off the new league campaign away to Borussia Dortmund on Saturday. Read more stories on Football. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :