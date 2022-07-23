Football

Chelsea’s Tuchel can’t give wantaway Azpilicueta ‘what he wants’

Azpilicueta, whose contract expires in June 2023, has been linked with a move to Barcelona for several months.

Reuters
23 July, 2022 13:11 IST
23 July, 2022 13:11 IST
File photo of Chelsea’s Cesar Azpilicueta.

File photo of Chelsea’s Cesar Azpilicueta. | Photo Credit: AP

Azpilicueta, whose contract expires in June 2023, has been linked with a move to Barcelona for several months.

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel said he understands defender Cesar Azpilicueta’s desire to join Barcelona, but added that the Premier League club will not allow him to leave for a cut-price fee.

Also Read
Ronaldo in limbo as Europe’s elite turn their backs on Manchester United star

Azpilicueta, whose contract expires in June 2023, has been linked with a move to Barcelona for several months, but Tuchel said the LaLiga club’s valuation of the Spain international did not match Chelsea’s.

“It’s a tough question because I am not sure if I want to give Azpi what he wants,” Tuchel said. “At some point it is about what we want.

“I made the comparison about how much we fought for Kalidou Koulibaly, who is a national team player and roughly the same age. I see (Azpilicueta) maybe at the same level but Barcelona don’t see him on that level.

“I said that to him ... that I understand on a personal and a career level. But I am not only in this role to give him what he wants. I am a manager for Chelsea who wants to do what’s best for Chelsea. He doesn’t like it but he understands.”

Chelsea, which finished third last season, kicks off the new campaign with a trip to Everton on Aug. 6. 

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Trending Videos

Watch: Aishwarya Babu's breaks triple jump national record, registers 14.14m jump in Chennai

The Chandrakant Pandit way - decoding the imperious cricket coach's philosophy

What Lewandowski has achieved at Bayern ‘is more than extraordinary’, says Oliver Kahn

Videos

What Lewandowski has achieved at Bayern ‘is more than extraordinary’, says Oliver Kahn

EXPLAINER: What is the semi-automated offside technology being introduced at the 2022 FIFA World Cup?

Haaland: I have fun, I score goals, I win games, it’s easy

Watch: When a journalist joined celebrating fans after Australia qualified for FIFA World Cup 2022

Slide shows

Copa America Final In Pictures: Messi wins first title with Argentina

In pictures: Fans breach Old Trafford protesting against Glazers after Super League fallout

Diego Maradona (1960-2020): Magician of the Beautiful Game

In Pictures: Chuni Goswami, an Indian football legend

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us