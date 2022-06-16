Premier League 2022-23 season fixtures released

The English Premier League fixtures for the 2022-23 season were announced on Thursday.

Crystal Palace will take on Arsenal in the opening match of the season.

Here is the schedule for EPL 2022-23 season:

Friday 5 August 20:00 Crystal Palace v Arsenal Saturday 6 August 12:30 Fulham v Liverpool AFC Bournemouth v Aston Villa Leeds v Wolves Leicester v Brentford Newcastle v Nottingham Forest Spurs v Southampton 17:30 Everton v Chelsea Sunday 7 August 14:00 Man Utd v Brighton 16:30 West Ham v Man City Saturday 13 August Arsenal v Leicester Aston Villa v Everton Brentford v Man Utd Brighton v Newcastle Chelsea v Spurs Liverpool v Crystal Palace Man City v AFC Bournemouth Nottingham Forest v West Ham Southampton v Leeds Wolves v Fulham Saturday 20 August AFC Bournemouth v Arsenal Crystal Palace v Aston Villa Everton v Nottingham Forest Fulham v Brentford Leeds v Chelsea Leicester v Southampton Man Utd v Liverpool Newcastle v Man City Spurs v Wolves West Ham v Brighton Saturday 27 August Arsenal v Fulham Aston Villa v West Ham Brentford v Everton Brighton v Leeds Chelsea v Leicester Liverpool v AFC Bournemouth Man City v Crystal Palace Nottingham Forest v Spurs Southampton v Man Utd Wolves v Newcastle Tuesday 30 August 19:45 AFC Bournemouth v Wolves 19:45 Arsenal v Aston Villa 19:45 Fulham v Brighton 19:45 Leeds v Everton 19:45 Leicester v Man Utd 19:45 West Ham v Spurs 20:00 Crystal Palace v Brentford Wednesday 31 August 19:45 Southampton v Chelsea 20:00 Liverpool v Newcastle 20:00 Man City v Nottingham Forest 3 September Aston Villa v Man City Brentford v Leeds Brighton v Leicester Chelsea v West Ham Everton v Liverpool Man Utd v Arsenal Newcastle v Crystal Palace Nottingham Forest v AFC Bournemouth Spurs v Fulham Wolves v Southampton Saturday 10 September AFC Bournemouth v Brighton Arsenal v Everton Crystal Palace v Man Utd Fulham v Chelsea Leeds v Nottingham Forest Leicester v Aston Villa Liverpool v Wolves Man City v Spurs Southampton v Brentford West Ham v Newcastle 17 September Aston Villa v Southampton Brentford v Arsenal Brighton v Crystal Palace Chelsea v Liverpool Everton v West Ham Man Utd v Leeds Newcastle v AFC Bournemouth Nottingham Forest v Fulham Spurs v Leicester Wolves v Man City 1 October AFC Bournemouth v Brentford Arsenal v Spurs Crystal Palace v Chelsea Fulham v Newcastle Leeds v Aston Villa Leicester v Nottingham Forest Liverpool v Brighton Man City v Man Utd Southampton v Everton West Ham v Wolves 8 October AFC Bournemouth v Leicester Arsenal v Liverpool Brighton v Spurs Chelsea v Wolves Crystal Palace v Leeds Everton v Man Utd Man City v Southampton Newcastle v Brentford Nottingham Forest v Aston Villa West Ham v Fulham 15 October Aston Villa v Chelsea Brentford v Brighton Fulham v AFC Bournemouth Leeds v Arsenal Leicester v Crystal Palace Liverpool v Man City Man Utd v Newcastle Southampton v West Ham Spurs v Everton Wolves v Nottingham Forest 18 October 19:45 AFC Bournemouth v Southampton 19:45 Arsenal v Man City 19:45 Brentford v Chelsea 19:45 Brighton v Nottingham Forest 19:45 Fulham v Aston Villa 19:45 Leicester v Leeds 20:00 Crystal Palace v Wolves 19 October 19:45 Newcastle v Everton 20:00 Liverpool v West Ham 20:00 Man Utd v Spurs 22 October Aston Villa v Brentford Chelsea v Man Utd Everton v Crystal Palace Leeds v Fulham Man City v Brighton Nottingham Forest v Liverpool Southampton v Arsenal Spurs v Newcastle West Ham v AFC Bournemouth Wolves v Leicester 29 October AFC Bournemouth v Spurs Arsenal v Nottingham Forest Brentford v Wolves Brighton v Chelsea Crystal Palace v Southampton Fulham v Everton Leicester v Man City Liverpool v Leeds Man Utd v West Ham Newcastle v Aston Villa 5 November Aston Villa v Man Utd Chelsea v Arsenal Everton v Leicester Leeds v AFC Bournemouth Man City v Fulham Nottingham Forest v Brentford Southampton v Newcastle Spurs v Liverpool West Ham v Crystal Palace Wolves v Brighton 12 November AFC Bournemouth v Everton Brighton v Aston Villa Fulham v Man Utd Liverpool v Southampton Man City v Brentford Newcastle v Chelsea Nottingham Forest v Crystal Palace Spurs v Leeds West Ham v Leicester Wolves v Arsenal 26 December Arsenal v West Ham Aston Villa v Liverpool Brentford v Spurs Chelsea v AFC Bournemouth Crystal Palace v Fulham Everton v Wolves Leeds v Man City Leicester v Newcastle Man Utd v Nottingham Forest Southampton v Brighton 31 December AFC Bournemouth v Crystal Palace Brighton v Arsenal Fulham v Southampton Liverpool v Leicester Man City v Everton Newcastle v Leeds Nottingham Forest v Chelsea Spurs v Aston Villa West Ham v Brentford Wolves v Man Utd 2 January Arsenal v Newcastle Aston Villa v Wolves Brentford v Liverpool Chelsea v Man City Crystal Palace v Spurs Everton v Brighton Leeds v West Ham Leicester v Fulham Man Utd v AFC Bournemouth Southampton v Nottingham Forest 14 January Aston Villa v Leeds Brentford v AFC Bournemouth Brighton v Liverpool Chelsea v Crystal Palace Everton v Southampton Man Utd v Man City Newcastle v Fulham Nottingham Forest v Leicester Spurs v Arsenal Wolves v West Ham 21 January AFC Bournemouth v Nottingham Forest Arsenal v Man Utd Crystal Palace v Newcastle Fulham v Spurs Leeds v Brentford Leicester v Brighton Liverpool v Chelsea Man City v Wolves Southampton v Aston Villa West Ham v Everton 4 February Aston Villa v Leicester Brentford v Southampton Brighton v AFC Bournemouth Chelsea v Fulham Everton v Arsenal Man Utd v Crystal Palace Newcastle v West Ham Nottingham Forest v Leeds Spurs v Man City Wolves v Liverpool 11 February AFC Bournemouth v Newcastle Arsenal v Brentford Crystal Palace v Brighton Fulham v Nottingham Forest Leeds v Man Utd Leicester v Spurs Liverpool v Everton Man City v Aston Villa Southampton v Wolves West Ham v Chelsea 18 February Aston Villa v Arsenal Brentford v Crystal Palace Brighton v Fulham Chelsea v Southampton Everton v Leeds Man Utd v Leicester Newcastle v Liverpool Nottingham Forest v Man City Spurs v West Ham Wolves v AFC Bournemouth 25 February AFC Bournemouth v Man City Crystal Palace v Liverpool Everton v Aston Villa Fulham v Wolves Leeds v Southampton Leicester v Arsenal Man Utd v Brentford Newcastle v Brighton Spurs v Chelsea West Ham v Nottingham Forest 4 March Arsenal v AFC Bournemouth Aston Villa v Crystal Palace Brentford v Fulham Brighton v West Ham Chelsea v Leeds Liverpool v Man Utd Man City v Newcastle Nottingham Forest v Everton Southampton v Leicester Wolves v Spurs 11 March AFC Bournemouth v Liverpool Crystal Palace v Man City Everton v Brentford Fulham v Arsenal Leeds v Brighton Leicester v Chelsea Man Utd v Southampton Newcastle v Wolves Spurs v Nottingham Forest West Ham v Aston Villa 18 March Arsenal v Crystal Palace Aston Villa v AFC Bournemouth Brentford v Leicester Brighton v Man Utd Chelsea v Everton Liverpool v Fulham Man City v West Ham Nottingham Forest v Newcastle Southampton v Spurs Wolves v Leeds 1 April AFC Bournemouth v Fulham Arsenal v Leeds Brighton v Brentford Chelsea v Aston Villa Crystal Palace v Leicester Everton v Spurs Man City v Liverpool Newcastle v Man Utd Nottingham Forest v Wolves West Ham v Southampton 8 April Aston Villa v Nottingham Forest Brentford v Newcastle Fulham v West Ham Leeds v Crystal Palace Leicester v AFC Bournemouth Liverpool v Arsenal Man Utd v Everton Southampton v Man City Spurs v Brighton Wolves v Chelsea 15 April Aston Villa v Newcastle Chelsea v Brighton Everton v Fulham Leeds v Liverpool Man City v Leicester Nottingham Forest v Man Utd Southampton v Crystal Palace Spurs v AFC Bournemouth West Ham v Arsenal Wolves v Brentford 22 April AFC Bournemouth v West Ham Arsenal v Southampton Brentford v Aston Villa Brighton v Man City Crystal Palace v Everton Fulham v Leeds Leicester v Wolves Liverpool v Nottingham Forest Man Utd v Chelsea Newcastle v Spurs 25 April 19:45 Everton v Newcastle 19:45 Leeds v Leicester 19:45 Nottingham Forest v Brighton 19:45 Spurs v Man Utd 19:45 West Ham v Liverpool 19:45 Wolves v Crystal Palace 20:00 Aston Villa v Fulham 26 April 19:45 Chelsea v Brentford 19:45 Southampton v AFC Bournemouth 20:00 Man City v Arsenal 29 April AFC Bournemouth v Leeds Arsenal v Chelsea Brentford v Nottingham Forest Brighton v Wolves Crystal Palace v West Ham Fulham v Man City Leicester v Everton Liverpool v Spurs Man Utd v Aston Villa Newcastle v Southampton 6 May AFC Bournemouth v Chelsea Brighton v Everton Fulham v Leicester Liverpool v Brentford Man City v Leeds Newcastle v Arsenal Nottingham Forest v Southampton Spurs v Crystal Palace West Ham v Man Utd Wolves v Aston Villa 13 May Arsenal v Brighton Aston Villa v Spurs Brentford v West Ham Chelsea v Nottingham Forest Crystal Palace v AFC Bournemouth Everton v Man City Leeds v Newcastle Leicester v Liverpool Man Utd v Wolves Southampton v Fulham 20 May AFC Bournemouth v Man Utd Brighton v Southampton Fulham v Crystal Palace Liverpool v Aston Villa Man City v Chelsea Newcastle v Leicester Nottingham Forest v Arsenal Spurs v Brentford West Ham v Leeds Wolves v Everton 28 May 16:00 Arsenal v Wolves 16:00 Aston Villa v Brighton 16:00 Brentford v Man City 16:00 Chelsea v Newcastle 16:00 Crystal Palace v Nottingham Forest 16:00 Everton v AFC Bournemouth 16:00 Leeds v Spurs 16:00 Leicester v West Ham 16:00 Man Utd v Fulham 16:00 Southampton v Liverpool

