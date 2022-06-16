Football Football Premier League 2022-23 season fixtures released The English Premier League fixtures for the 2022-23 season were announced on Thursday. Team Sportstar 16 June, 2022 13:36 IST REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Crystal palace will take on Arsenal in the opening game of the season. - GETTY IMAGES Team Sportstar 16 June, 2022 13:36 IST The English Premier League fixtures for the 2022-23 season were announced on Thursday.Crystal Palace will take on Arsenal in the opening match of the season. Here is the schedule for EPL 2022-23 season: Friday 5 August20:00 Crystal Palace v ArsenalSaturday 6 August12:30 Fulham v LiverpoolAFC Bournemouth v Aston VillaLeeds v WolvesLeicester v BrentfordNewcastle v Nottingham ForestSpurs v Southampton17:30 Everton v ChelseaSunday 7 August14:00 Man Utd v Brighton16:30 West Ham v Man CitySaturday 13 AugustArsenal v LeicesterAston Villa v EvertonBrentford v Man UtdBrighton v NewcastleChelsea v SpursLiverpool v Crystal PalaceMan City v AFC BournemouthNottingham Forest v West HamSouthampton v LeedsWolves v FulhamSaturday 20 AugustAFC Bournemouth v ArsenalCrystal Palace v Aston VillaEverton v Nottingham ForestFulham v BrentfordLeeds v ChelseaLeicester v SouthamptonMan Utd v LiverpoolNewcastle v Man CitySpurs v WolvesWest Ham v BrightonSaturday 27 AugustArsenal v FulhamAston Villa v West HamBrentford v EvertonBrighton v LeedsChelsea v LeicesterLiverpool v AFC BournemouthMan City v Crystal PalaceNottingham Forest v SpursSouthampton v Man UtdWolves v NewcastleTuesday 30 August19:45 AFC Bournemouth v Wolves19:45 Arsenal v Aston Villa19:45 Fulham v Brighton19:45 Leeds v Everton19:45 Leicester v Man Utd19:45 West Ham v Spurs20:00 Crystal Palace v BrentfordWednesday 31 August19:45 Southampton v Chelsea20:00 Liverpool v Newcastle20:00 Man City v Nottingham Forest3 SeptemberAston Villa v Man CityBrentford v LeedsBrighton v LeicesterChelsea v West HamEverton v LiverpoolMan Utd v ArsenalNewcastle v Crystal PalaceNottingham Forest v AFC BournemouthSpurs v FulhamWolves v SouthamptonSaturday 10 SeptemberAFC Bournemouth v BrightonArsenal v EvertonCrystal Palace v Man UtdFulham v ChelseaLeeds v Nottingham ForestLeicester v Aston VillaLiverpool v WolvesMan City v SpursSouthampton v BrentfordWest Ham v Newcastle17 SeptemberAston Villa v SouthamptonBrentford v ArsenalBrighton v Crystal PalaceChelsea v LiverpoolEverton v West HamMan Utd v LeedsNewcastle v AFC BournemouthNottingham Forest v FulhamSpurs v LeicesterWolves v Man City1 OctoberAFC Bournemouth v BrentfordArsenal v SpursCrystal Palace v ChelseaFulham v NewcastleLeeds v Aston VillaLeicester v Nottingham ForestLiverpool v BrightonMan City v Man UtdSouthampton v EvertonWest Ham v Wolves8 OctoberAFC Bournemouth v LeicesterArsenal v LiverpoolBrighton v SpursChelsea v WolvesCrystal Palace v LeedsEverton v Man UtdMan City v SouthamptonNewcastle v BrentfordNottingham Forest v Aston VillaWest Ham v Fulham15 OctoberAston Villa v ChelseaBrentford v BrightonFulham v AFC BournemouthLeeds v ArsenalLeicester v Crystal PalaceLiverpool v Man CityMan Utd v NewcastleSouthampton v West HamSpurs v EvertonWolves v Nottingham Forest18 October19:45 AFC Bournemouth v Southampton19:45 Arsenal v Man City19:45 Brentford v Chelsea19:45 Brighton v Nottingham Forest19:45 Fulham v Aston Villa19:45 Leicester v Leeds20:00 Crystal Palace v Wolves19 October19:45 Newcastle v Everton20:00 Liverpool v West Ham20:00 Man Utd v Spurs22 OctoberAston Villa v BrentfordChelsea v Man UtdEverton v Crystal PalaceLeeds v FulhamMan City v BrightonNottingham Forest v LiverpoolSouthampton v ArsenalSpurs v NewcastleWest Ham v AFC BournemouthWolves v Leicester29 OctoberAFC Bournemouth v SpursArsenal v Nottingham ForestBrentford v WolvesBrighton v ChelseaCrystal Palace v SouthamptonFulham v EvertonLeicester v Man CityLiverpool v LeedsMan Utd v West HamNewcastle v Aston Villa5 NovemberAston Villa v Man UtdChelsea v ArsenalEverton v LeicesterLeeds v AFC BournemouthMan City v FulhamNottingham Forest v BrentfordSouthampton v NewcastleSpurs v LiverpoolWest Ham v Crystal PalaceWolves v Brighton12 NovemberAFC Bournemouth v EvertonBrighton v Aston VillaFulham v Man UtdLiverpool v SouthamptonMan City v BrentfordNewcastle v ChelseaNottingham Forest v Crystal PalaceSpurs v LeedsWest Ham v LeicesterWolves v Arsenal26 DecemberArsenal v West HamAston Villa v LiverpoolBrentford v SpursChelsea v AFC BournemouthCrystal Palace v FulhamEverton v WolvesLeeds v Man CityLeicester v NewcastleMan Utd v Nottingham ForestSouthampton v Brighton31 DecemberAFC Bournemouth v Crystal PalaceBrighton v ArsenalFulham v SouthamptonLiverpool v LeicesterMan City v EvertonNewcastle v LeedsNottingham Forest v ChelseaSpurs v Aston VillaWest Ham v BrentfordWolves v Man Utd2 JanuaryArsenal v NewcastleAston Villa v WolvesBrentford v LiverpoolChelsea v Man CityCrystal Palace v SpursEverton v BrightonLeeds v West HamLeicester v FulhamMan Utd v AFC BournemouthSouthampton v Nottingham Forest14 JanuaryAston Villa v LeedsBrentford v AFC BournemouthBrighton v LiverpoolChelsea v Crystal PalaceEverton v SouthamptonMan Utd v Man CityNewcastle v FulhamNottingham Forest v LeicesterSpurs v ArsenalWolves v West Ham21 JanuaryAFC Bournemouth v Nottingham ForestArsenal v Man UtdCrystal Palace v NewcastleFulham v SpursLeeds v BrentfordLeicester v BrightonLiverpool v ChelseaMan City v WolvesSouthampton v Aston VillaWest Ham v Everton4 FebruaryAston Villa v LeicesterBrentford v SouthamptonBrighton v AFC BournemouthChelsea v FulhamEverton v ArsenalMan Utd v Crystal PalaceNewcastle v West HamNottingham Forest v LeedsSpurs v Man CityWolves v Liverpool11 FebruaryAFC Bournemouth v NewcastleArsenal v BrentfordCrystal Palace v BrightonFulham v Nottingham ForestLeeds v Man UtdLeicester v SpursLiverpool v EvertonMan City v Aston VillaSouthampton v WolvesWest Ham v Chelsea18 FebruaryAston Villa v ArsenalBrentford v Crystal PalaceBrighton v FulhamChelsea v SouthamptonEverton v LeedsMan Utd v LeicesterNewcastle v LiverpoolNottingham Forest v Man CitySpurs v West HamWolves v AFC Bournemouth25 FebruaryAFC Bournemouth v Man CityCrystal Palace v LiverpoolEverton v Aston VillaFulham v WolvesLeeds v SouthamptonLeicester v ArsenalMan Utd v BrentfordNewcastle v BrightonSpurs v ChelseaWest Ham v Nottingham Forest4 MarchArsenal v AFC BournemouthAston Villa v Crystal PalaceBrentford v FulhamBrighton v West HamChelsea v LeedsLiverpool v Man UtdMan City v NewcastleNottingham Forest v EvertonSouthampton v LeicesterWolves v Spurs 11 MarchAFC Bournemouth v LiverpoolCrystal Palace v Man CityEverton v BrentfordFulham v ArsenalLeeds v BrightonLeicester v ChelseaMan Utd v SouthamptonNewcastle v WolvesSpurs v Nottingham ForestWest Ham v Aston Villa18 MarchArsenal v Crystal PalaceAston Villa v AFC BournemouthBrentford v LeicesterBrighton v Man UtdChelsea v EvertonLiverpool v FulhamMan City v West HamNottingham Forest v NewcastleSouthampton v SpursWolves v Leeds1 AprilAFC Bournemouth v FulhamArsenal v LeedsBrighton v BrentfordChelsea v Aston VillaCrystal Palace v LeicesterEverton v SpursMan City v LiverpoolNewcastle v Man UtdNottingham Forest v WolvesWest Ham v Southampton8 AprilAston Villa v Nottingham ForestBrentford v NewcastleFulham v West HamLeeds v Crystal PalaceLeicester v AFC BournemouthLiverpool v ArsenalMan Utd v EvertonSouthampton v Man CitySpurs v BrightonWolves v Chelsea15 AprilAston Villa v NewcastleChelsea v BrightonEverton v FulhamLeeds v LiverpoolMan City v LeicesterNottingham Forest v Man UtdSouthampton v Crystal PalaceSpurs v AFC BournemouthWest Ham v ArsenalWolves v Brentford22 AprilAFC Bournemouth v West HamArsenal v SouthamptonBrentford v Aston VillaBrighton v Man CityCrystal Palace v EvertonFulham v LeedsLeicester v WolvesLiverpool v Nottingham ForestMan Utd v ChelseaNewcastle v Spurs25 April19:45 Everton v Newcastle19:45 Leeds v Leicester19:45 Nottingham Forest v Brighton19:45 Spurs v Man Utd19:45 West Ham v Liverpool19:45 Wolves v Crystal Palace20:00 Aston Villa v Fulham26 April19:45 Chelsea v Brentford19:45 Southampton v AFC Bournemouth20:00 Man City v Arsenal29 AprilAFC Bournemouth v LeedsArsenal v ChelseaBrentford v Nottingham ForestBrighton v WolvesCrystal Palace v West HamFulham v Man CityLeicester v EvertonLiverpool v SpursMan Utd v Aston VillaNewcastle v Southampton6 MayAFC Bournemouth v ChelseaBrighton v EvertonFulham v LeicesterLiverpool v BrentfordMan City v LeedsNewcastle v ArsenalNottingham Forest v SouthamptonSpurs v Crystal PalaceWest Ham v Man UtdWolves v Aston Villa13 MayArsenal v BrightonAston Villa v SpursBrentford v West HamChelsea v Nottingham ForestCrystal Palace v AFC BournemouthEverton v Man CityLeeds v NewcastleLeicester v LiverpoolMan Utd v WolvesSouthampton v Fulham20 MayAFC Bournemouth v Man UtdBrighton v SouthamptonFulham v Crystal PalaceLiverpool v Aston VillaMan City v ChelseaNewcastle v LeicesterNottingham Forest v ArsenalSpurs v BrentfordWest Ham v LeedsWolves v Everton28 May16:00 Arsenal v Wolves16:00 Aston Villa v Brighton16:00 Brentford v Man City16:00 Chelsea v Newcastle16:00 Crystal Palace v Nottingham Forest16:00 Everton v AFC Bournemouth16:00 Leeds v Spurs16:00 Leicester v West Ham16:00 Man Utd v Fulham16:00 Southampton v LiverpoolMore to follow... 