Everton boss Lampard charged with improper conduct by FA

Everton manager Frank Lampard has been charged with improper conduct by the Football Association (FA) for the comments he made after his team lost 2-0 away to Merseyside rivals Liverpool last month.

Lampard criticised referee Stuart Attwell after he did not award a penalty for a challenge on Everton's Anthony Gordon, with the manager suggesting that the spot kick would have been given if the challenge had been made on a Liverpool player.

"It is alleged that the manager's comments constitute improper conduct as they imply bias and/or attack the integrity of the match referee - or referees generally - and/or bring the game into disrepute contrary to FA Rule E3.1," the FA said on Wednesday.

Lampard, whose team is in the relegation zone, has until May 9 to respond to the FA.