MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Postecoglou overjoyed at Maddison’s impact at Spurs

Maddison has been at the heart of the good vibes that have returned to Tottenham despite the sale of talisman and record scorer Harry Kane to Bayern Munich.

Published : Aug 27, 2023 08:41 IST , BOURNEMOUTH - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Tottenham Hotspur’s James Maddison shakes hands with manager Ange Postecoglou.
FILE PHOTO: Tottenham Hotspur’s James Maddison shakes hands with manager Ange Postecoglou. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Tottenham Hotspur’s James Maddison shakes hands with manager Ange Postecoglou. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

James Maddison continued his sparkling start to life at Tottenham Hotspur with a goal in Saturday’s 2-0 win at Bournemouth after which manager Ange Postecoglou insisted there is much more to come from the 26-year-old.

Maddison has been at the heart of the good vibes that have returned to Tottenham despite the sale of talisman and record scorer Harry Kane to Bayern Munich.

Another classy display on Saturday helped Tottenham move to seven points from three games -- Maddison putting his side in front early on and oozing class.

ALSO READ | Ten Hag praises Man United’s character after horror start against Forest

One reporter asked Postecoglou whether the former Leicester man could turn out to be the ‘bargain’ of the summer.

“A 45 million pounds bargain! I don’t know what world you live in mate?” the Australian former Celtic manager, who was a surprise choice for the Tottenham job, shot back.

“But I know what you mean, relatively so. There wasn’t anyone happier than me when we got him. I was delighted.

ALSO READ
Messi scores dazzling goal in MLS debut, leads Miami over New York Red Bulls

“I wouldn’t say I’m surprised, but I’m overjoyed at the footballer I’ve got.”

Tottenham finished a turgid eighth last season with Antonio Conte at the helm until he was sacked in March.

The mood was gloomy with fans desperate for a return to the style of football they believed Tottenham stood for.

After Saturday’s win they were singing “we’ve got our Tottenham back” with Maddison already a firm favourite.

“The way he’s embraced the whole club, where he’s at in his life. He really wants to be the person. He’s that creative force for us. He works hard, he wins the ball back, presses,” Postecoglou said. “And I think there’s more to come.

ALSO READ
Premier League: Arteta rues early goals making life difficult for Arsenal

“When he gets more understanding with our forward players and they get more understanding with him. He’s going to keep improving. If we got him in the bargain bin, that’s great.”

The 26-year-old’s form has rubbed off on his teammates although striker Richarlison continues to struggle and it would not be a surprise if Tottenham looked to bolster their attack before the transfer window closes.

Richarlison missed two good chances, both provided by Maddison and was eventually subbed off.

“Richy will work hard, he’s a good footballer, he’ll get his goals. What’s more important for me is that he keeps contributing to what we do as a team because ultimately we’re not going to get to where we want to on the back of one player scoring goals,” Postecoglou said.

Related stories

Related Topics

Premier League /

Premier League 2023-24 /

Ange Postecoglou /

Tottenham Hotspur /

James Maddison /

Bournemouth

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ten Hag praises Man United’s character after horror start against Forest
    Reuters
  2. Postecoglou overjoyed at Maddison’s impact at Spurs
    Reuters
  3. Vettel texted Verstappen his support in record bid
    Reuters
  4. Low-blow call helps Usyk come back to KO Dubois and keep heavyweight boxing titles
    AP
  5. Messi scores dazzling goal in MLS debut, leads Miami over New York Red Bulls
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Premier League

  1. Postecoglou overjoyed at Maddison’s impact at Spurs
    Reuters
  2. Ten Hag praises Man United’s character after horror start against Forest
    Reuters
  3. Premier League: Arteta rues early goals making life difficult for Arsenal
    Reuters
  4. Premier League: Fernandes seals comeback win for Man Utd over Forest
    Reuters
  5. Premier League: Arsenal held to 2-2 draw by 10-man Fulham
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ten Hag praises Man United’s character after horror start against Forest
    Reuters
  2. Postecoglou overjoyed at Maddison’s impact at Spurs
    Reuters
  3. Vettel texted Verstappen his support in record bid
    Reuters
  4. Low-blow call helps Usyk come back to KO Dubois and keep heavyweight boxing titles
    AP
  5. Messi scores dazzling goal in MLS debut, leads Miami over New York Red Bulls
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment