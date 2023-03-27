Premier League

Antonio Conte and Tottenham part ways by mutual consent

Conte, who was signed by Spurs in November 2021, parted ways with the club after an underwhelming tenure at the North London club.

Team Sportstar
27 March, 2023 02:58 IST
Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte during the press conference.

Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte during the press conference. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Manager Antonio Conte left Tottenham Hotspur by mutual consent on 27th March after the Italian’s outburst at the weekend following the team’s dramatic 3-3 draw against Southampton.

Conte, who joined Spurs in November 2021, criticised the players for their lack of commitment to the team’s cause after they threw away a two-goal lead at bottom-placed Southampton.

“We can announce that Head Coach Antonio Conte has left the Club by mutual agreement. We achieved Champions League qualification in Antonio’s first season at the Club. We thank Antonio for his contribution and wish him well for the future,” said the Premier League club.

Cristian Stellini will take the team as Acting Head Coach for the remainder of the season, along with Ryan Mason as Assistant Head Coach, confirmed the club in the statement.

 “We have 10 Premier League games remaining and we have a fight on our hands for a Champions League place. We all need to pull together. Everyone has to step up to ensure the highest possible finish for our Club and amazing, loyal supporters,” said the club chairman, Daniel Levy.

Spurs are out of all the cup competitions and is fourth in the Premier League as the team aims to finish in the Champions League places.

