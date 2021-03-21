Premier League: Arsenal roars back to draw 3-3 at West Ham

Arsenal staged a stunning comeback to draw 3-3 at West Ham United in a rip-roaring Premier League derby, after it had conceded three times in the opening 32 minutes on Sunday.

West Ham punished a sleepy Arsenal with Jesse Lingard, Jarrod Bowen and Tomas Soucek putting the team in complete control and it was set to go level on points with fourth-placed Chelsea.

RELATED | Juventus awards Ronaldo ‘GOAT 770’ shirt to celebrate landmark

But when Alexander Lacazette's shot deflected in off Soucek in the 38th minute Arsenal came alive.

The Gunners laid siege to West Ham's goal for long periods of the second half and pulled back another goal as Craig Dawson scored into his own net just past the hour.

In a frenetic finale, West Ham had chances to seal the full three points before Lacazette's 82nd-minute header earned Arsenal what had looked like an unlikely share of the spoils.

West Ham stays in fifth place with 49 points from 29 games, two below Chelsea. Meanwhile, Arsenal moved up a place into ninth spot before Aston Villa's clash with Tottenham Hotspur later on Sunday.