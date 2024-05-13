MagazineBuy Print

Aston Villa vs Liverpool LIVE: AVL v LIV, Premier League updates, live streaming info

AVL vs LIV: Follow the live updates of the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Liverpool, being played at Villa Park in Birmingham, United Kingdom.

Updated : May 13, 2024 23:34 IST , Aston - 0 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
A fan with a flare outside the stadium before the match between Aston Villa and Liverpool in Birmingham, England.
A fan with a flare outside the stadium before the match between Aston Villa and Liverpool in Birmingham, England. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

A fan with a flare outside the stadium before the match between Aston Villa and Liverpool in Birmingham, England. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Welcome to Sportstar’s live blog of the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Liverpool, which is being played at the Villa Park Stadium in Birmingham, United Kingdom.

When and where to watch Aston Villa vs Liverpool?
The Premier League match, Aston Villa vs Liverpool, will be played at the Villa Park Stadium in Birmingham, England. It is scheduled for a 12:30 am IST (8:00 pm BST) kick-off.
How to watch Aston Villa vs Liverpool on TV?
Aston Villa vs Liverpool in the Premier League can be watched on the Star Sports Network in India and the Sky Sports Network in the United Kingdom.

Offside: From outsider to top contender, Candidates winner Gukesh is on the move

Ayon Sengupta
Acing the challenge: D. Gukesh won the 2024 FIDE Candidates after a draw against Hikaru Nakamura (USA), with Ian Nepomniachtchi (Russia) and Fabiano Caruana (USA) also drawing their match.

How ‘ambitious’ Gukesh won Candidates 2024 and got closer to conquering the world 

Rakesh Rao
