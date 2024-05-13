Aston Villa vs Liverpool LIVE: AVL v LIV, Premier League updates, live streaming info

Welcome to Sportstar’s live blog of the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Liverpool, which is being played at the Villa Park Stadium in Birmingham, United Kingdom.

Lining up on the road for the final time this season 👊🟢 #AVLLIV

When and where to watch Aston Villa vs Liverpool?

The Premier League match, Aston Villa vs Liverpool, will be played at the Villa Park Stadium in Birmingham, England. It is scheduled for a 12:30 am IST (8:00 pm BST) kick-off.

How to watch Aston Villa vs Liverpool on TV?

Aston Villa vs Liverpool in the Premier League can be watched on the Star Sports Network in India and the Sky Sports Network in the United Kingdom.