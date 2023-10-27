MagazineBuy Print

Bobby Charlton comments made by two Man City fans don’t represent us, says Pep Guardiola

City suspended two minors from attending games after a video emerged on social media of them chanting “Bobby’s in a box” during the team’s win over Brighton & Hove Albion at the Etihad Stadium.

Published : Oct 27, 2023 19:48 IST , Manchester - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola before the Premier League match against Brighton and Hove Albion at the Etihad stadium. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said he plans to sign the book of condolence for the late Bobby Charlton when his team travels to Old Trafford on Sunday to face Manchester United, also condemning the “vile chanting” by two City fans.

Charlton, an England World Cup winner and one of United’s greatest players, died on Saturday at the age of 86.

“They don’t represent us,” Guardiola told reporters on Friday. “The alcohol makes bad, bad things in people.”

City suspended two minors from attending games after a video emerged on social media of them chanting “Bobby’s in a box” during the team’s win over Brighton & Hove Albion on the same day at the Etihad Stadium.

“What represents us is that the next time I go to Old Trafford to sign the book on condolences on behalf of Manchester City,” Guardiola said. “We have a huge respect for Manchester United and especially the icon and the figure that is Sir Bobby Charlton.

“Our condolences are with his family and with Manchester United. They always are and always will be there.”

