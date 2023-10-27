MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Manuel Neuer to make comeback for Bayern Munich after year out, says Tuchel

The 37-year-old, a World Cup winner with Germany in 2014, has not played since suffering the injury in a skiing accident last December, days after returning from playing for his country at the World Cup in Qatar.

Published : Oct 27, 2023 17:08 IST , Munich - 2 MINS READ

AFP
FILE PHOTO: Bayern Munich’s Manuel Neuer poses in a team group photo ahead of the 2023/34 Bundesliga season.
FILE PHOTO: Bayern Munich’s Manuel Neuer poses in a team group photo ahead of the 2023/34 Bundesliga season. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Bayern Munich’s Manuel Neuer poses in a team group photo ahead of the 2023/34 Bundesliga season. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Bayern Munich captain and goalkeeper Manuel Neuer will make his comeback in Saturday’s home Bundesliga match with Darmstadt, having missed almost a year with a broken leg, coach Thomas Tuchel said on Friday.

The 37-year-old, a World Cup winner with Germany in 2014, has not played since suffering the injury in a skiing accident last December, days after returning from playing for his country at the World Cup in Qatar.

ALSO READ: Lionel Messi, Thiago Almada among MLS awards finalists

“As long as nothing happens in training, he will play tomorrow,” Tuchel told reporters at a press conference.

“He is delighted, we are delighted, and others will probably be delighted too,” Tuchel said with a smile.

Neuer has not played for Bayern since a victory away to his old club Schalke on November 12 last year, just before the World Cup.

The goalkeeper travelled to Qatar as Germany’s captain, but the four-time winner was eliminated in the group stage.

Neuer then broke his leg on a skiing trip after returning to Germany which required surgery in December.

Bayern then recruited Switzerland goalkeeper Yann Sommer from Borussia Moenchengladbach to replace Neuer, but he left for Inter Milan in the close season.

Tuchel said earlier this month that Bayern would not rush its captain’s rehabilitation.

But defender Matthijs de Ligt said on Monday the team was eagerly awaiting Neuer’s return.

He told reporters Bayern was “very happy that Manu will be back soon” while describing him as “a world-class goalkeeper, one of the best in the history of football.”

Neuer, who has been replaced as Germany skipper during his absence by Barcelona midfielder Ilkay Gundogan, has signalled his intention to return to the national set-up.

Neuer’s major goal is to stand between the posts at Euro 2024, which Germany will host.

Related stories

Related Topics

Bundesliga 2023-24 /

Bundesliga /

Bayern Munich /

Manuel Neuer

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Manuel Neuer to make comeback for Bayern Munich after year out, says Tuchel
    AFP
  2. Pakistan vs South Africa LIVE score, World Cup 2023: PAK 225/6 (40); Shadab Khan falls for 43 vs SA
    Team Sportstar
  3. MotoGP Thailand GP: Jorge Martin dominates Day 1 despite late practice crash
    AFP
  4. IND vs PAK, Sultan of Johor Cup: Defending champion India draws 3-3 with Pakistan in the opener
    PTI
  5. MS Dhoni: Run-out in 2019 World Cup semifinal made it clear it was my last day for India
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Cricket set for Olympic return in LA 28 amid ODI World Cup euphoria

Ayon Sengupta
Patience pays: Like all the greats who have adorned cricket, Kohli’s initial progress on the scoresheet in the World Cup opener had the nimble ways of a pickpocket. He ran hard, stole his singles, found his spots and even before the Aussies realised what was happening, he was already in his 20.

Virat Kohli: Team India’s engine room as World Cup dreams take shape

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Bundesliga

  1. Manuel Neuer to make comeback for Bayern Munich after year out, says Tuchel
    AFP
  2. Bundesliga top-scorer Serhou Guirassy out several weeks for Stuttgart with left hamstring injury
    AP
  3. Bundesliga: Bayern eases past Mainz 3-1 to move third
    Reuters
  4. Bundesliga: Brandt goal moves Dortmund top after 1-0 win over Werder
    Reuters
  5. Bayern Munich decides not to sanction Noussair Mazraoui for pro-Palestinian posts
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Manuel Neuer to make comeback for Bayern Munich after year out, says Tuchel
    AFP
  2. Pakistan vs South Africa LIVE score, World Cup 2023: PAK 225/6 (40); Shadab Khan falls for 43 vs SA
    Team Sportstar
  3. MotoGP Thailand GP: Jorge Martin dominates Day 1 despite late practice crash
    AFP
  4. IND vs PAK, Sultan of Johor Cup: Defending champion India draws 3-3 with Pakistan in the opener
    PTI
  5. MS Dhoni: Run-out in 2019 World Cup semifinal made it clear it was my last day for India
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment