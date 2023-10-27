Major League Soccer announced finalists for the 2023 MLS Year-End Awards, with Atlanta United’s Thiago Almada and Inter Miami’s Lionel Messi among the top names.
Messi made a splashy MLS debut this season and is a finalist for MLS Newcomer of the Year. According to MLS, for this award, “newcomer” is defined as a player who had previous professional experience and made his MLS debut in 2023.
Almada, 22, who tallied 11 goals and a league-high 19 assists, is a finalist for Landon Donovan MVP as well as MLS Young Player of the Year.
ALSO READ | Europa League: Liverpool, Leverkusen, Roma keep perfect records
The winners are scheduled to be announced throughout the 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs.
Finalists were determined in voting by current MLS first-team players, MLS clubs (coaches and technical directors or general managers) and selected media members.
Landon Donovan MLS MVP
Luciano Acosta, FC Cincinnati; Almada, Atlanta United; Denis Bouanga, LAFC
Sigi Schmid MLS Coach of the Year
Bradley Carnell, St. Louis City SC; Wilfried Nancy, Columbus Crew; Pat Noonan, FC Cincinnati
MLS Newcomer of the Year
Giorgos Giakoumakis, Atlanta United; Eduard Lowen, St. Louis City SC; Messi, Inter Miami CF
MLS Young Player of the Year
Almada, Atlanta United; Duncan McGuire, Orlando City SC; Aidan Morris, Columbus Crew
MLS Goalkeeper of the Year
Roman Burki, St. Louis City SC; Roman Celentano, FC Cincinnati; Pedro Gallese, Orlando City SC
MLS Defender of the Year
Yeimar Gomez Andrade, Seattle Sounders FC; Matt Miazga, FC Cincinnati; Tim Parker, St. Louis City SC
MLS Comeback Player of the Year
Joao Paulo, Seattle Sounders FC; Alan Pulido, Sporting Kansas City; Miles Robinson, Atlanta United
Latest on Sportstar
- Lionel Messi, Thiago Almada among MLS awards finalists
- Europa League: Liverpool, Leverkusen, Roma keep perfect records
- West Ham loses 2-1 to Olympiacos in Europa League; Aston Villa cruises in third-tier Conference League
- PAK vs SA head-to-head record in ODIs, ICC World Cup 2023: Pakistan vs South Africa stats, most runs, wickets
- PAK vs SA head-to-head record in ODI World Cup: Pakistan vs South Africa WC results, batting and bowling records
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE