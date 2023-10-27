MagazineBuy Print

Lionel Messi, Thiago Almada among MLS awards finalists

Messi made a splashy MLS debut this season and is a finalist for MLS Newcomer of the Year. According to MLS, for this award, “newcomer” is defined as a player who had previous professional experience and made his MLS debut in 2023.

Published : Oct 27, 2023 08:03 IST , NEW YORK - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi.
Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi. | Photo Credit: Reuters
infoIcon

Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Major League Soccer announced finalists for the 2023 MLS Year-End Awards, with Atlanta United’s Thiago Almada and Inter Miami’s Lionel Messi among the top names.

Messi made a splashy MLS debut this season and is a finalist for MLS Newcomer of the Year. According to MLS, for this award, “newcomer” is defined as a player who had previous professional experience and made his MLS debut in 2023.

Almada, 22, who tallied 11 goals and a league-high 19 assists, is a finalist for Landon Donovan MVP as well as MLS Young Player of the Year.

ALSO READ | Europa League: Liverpool, Leverkusen, Roma keep perfect records

The winners are scheduled to be announced throughout the 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs.

Finalists were determined in voting by current MLS first-team players, MLS clubs (coaches and technical directors or general managers) and selected media members.

Landon Donovan MLS MVP

Luciano Acosta, FC Cincinnati; Almada, Atlanta United; Denis Bouanga, LAFC

Sigi Schmid MLS Coach of the Year

Bradley Carnell, St. Louis City SC; Wilfried Nancy, Columbus Crew; Pat Noonan, FC Cincinnati

MLS Newcomer of the Year

Giorgos Giakoumakis, Atlanta United; Eduard Lowen, St. Louis City SC; Messi, Inter Miami CF

MLS Young Player of the Year

Almada, Atlanta United; Duncan McGuire, Orlando City SC; Aidan Morris, Columbus Crew

MLS Goalkeeper of the Year

Roman Burki, St. Louis City SC; Roman Celentano, FC Cincinnati; Pedro Gallese, Orlando City SC

MLS Defender of the Year

Yeimar Gomez Andrade, Seattle Sounders FC; Matt Miazga, FC Cincinnati; Tim Parker, St. Louis City SC

MLS Comeback Player of the Year

Joao Paulo, Seattle Sounders FC; Alan Pulido, Sporting Kansas City; Miles Robinson, Atlanta United

Related Topics

Major League Soccer /

MLS /

Atlanta United /

Inter Miami /

Lionel Messi

