Liverpool boss Klopp not concerned by Nunez’s finishing

Darwin Nunez missed the chance to score his second goal of the night on Thursday against Ligue 1’s Toulouse but put on a complete performance at Anfield.

Published : Oct 27, 2023 11:24 IST , LIVERPOOL - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Liverpool’s Darwin Nunez with manager Juergen Klopp.
FILE PHOTO: Liverpool’s Darwin Nunez with manager Juergen Klopp. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Liverpool’s Darwin Nunez with manager Juergen Klopp. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said he is relaxed about Darwin Nunez’s finishing after the Uruguayan striker missed an open goal, as the Merseyside giants maintained a perfect record in the Europa League this season with a 5-1 win over Toulouse.

The 24-year-old, who moved to the Premier League club from Portuguese side Benfica for an initial fee of 64 million pounds ($77.66 million) in June last year, missed the chance to score his second goal of the night on Thursday against Ligue 1’s Toulouse but put on a complete performance at Anfield.

Having netted in the first half, Nunez helped Liverpool move five points clear at the top of Group E. Diogo Jota, Wataru Endo, Ryan Gravenberch and Mohamed Salah were all on the scoresheet.

ALSO READ | Europa League: Liverpool, Leverkusen, Roma keep perfect records

“He played incredible. Honestly, in this moment, I couldn’t care less that he hits the post in that moment because everything before was super-convincing, was absolutely clear,” Klopp told reporters.

“How he took the defender away, how he passed the goalie, it was a perfect situation ... He’s a happy boy or man in the moment and you can see that every day. And now we have to make sure that it stays like that.”

The German said there was a lot more to come from 21-year-old midfielder Gravenberch, who slotted into the corner moments after Nunez’s miss. It was the Dutchman’s first back-to-back start in 18 months, having joined from Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich on transfer deadline day in September.

“I really like him as a boy and as a player, and it’s really nice to see how much he starts believing in himself again. That’s obviously very important for each player but for a young player especially,” Klopp said of Gravenberch.

When asked what he’s made of Liverpool this season, Klopp said: “I think it’s really easy to fall in love with this team because it (has) so much excitement in it.

“How the team interacts with each other is really nice because when you talk about the rebuild of a team then it is all about the things you see on the pitch, obviously, but to see that there must be a rebuild off the pitch as well – and that’s going really well.”

Fourth in the Premier League, Liverpool are three points off the top of the table and next host Nottingham Forest on Sunday. 

Latest issue of Sportstar

Cricket set for Olympic return in LA 28 amid ODI World Cup euphoria

Ayon Sengupta
Patience pays: Like all the greats who have adorned cricket, Kohli’s initial progress on the scoresheet in the World Cup opener had the nimble ways of a pickpocket. He ran hard, stole his singles, found his spots and even before the Aussies realised what was happening, he was already in his 20.

Virat Kohli: Team India’s engine room as World Cup dreams take shape

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

