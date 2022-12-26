Premier League

Premier League: Tottenham and Brentford players pay tribute to late George Cohen before kick-off

Brentford and Tottenham Hotspur players gave a minute’s applause in memory of the late George Cohen before the start of their Premier League match at the Gtech Community Stadium on Monday.

Team Sportstar
26 December, 2022 18:18 IST
26 December, 2022 18:18 IST
Tottenham Hotspur players during a minutes applause in memory of former player George Cohen before the match.

Tottenham Hotspur players during a minutes applause in memory of former player George Cohen before the match. | Photo Credit: REUTERS/David Klein

Brentford and Tottenham Hotspur players gave a minute’s applause in memory of the late George Cohen before the start of their Premier League match at the Gtech Community Stadium on Monday.

Brentford and Tottenham Hotspur players gave a minute’s applause in memory of the late George Cohen before the start of their Premier League match at the Gtech Community Stadium on Monday.

Cohen, who was part of England’s 1966 World Cup winning squad, passed away on Friday, December 23.

Cohen, who was part of England’s 1966 World Cup winning squad, passed away on Friday, December 23.

Cohen, who was part of England’s 1966 World Cup winning squad, passed away on Friday, December 23. | Photo Credit: Getty Images/Don Morley

A Fulham man through and through, Cohen is regarded as the greatest right-back England has produced. He played every minute of England’s World Cup-winning campaign and earned a total of 37 caps for his country between 1964 and 1967

He played 459 matches for Fulham and scored six goals for the club.

Read more stories on Premier League.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Daily football podcast
Videos

Thomas Tuchel interview - Five takeaways from chat with former Chelsea coach

Arsenal’s Ethan Nwaneri pips Harvey Elliott as youngest ever Premier League debutant

Manchester United fans protest against club owners ahead of Liverpool game

Slide shows

Jubilant city celebrate in style - Premier League Team of the Weekend

Arsene Wenger's 5 great moments as Arsenal manager

EPL form guide: Man City out to end Anfield hoodoo

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us