Brentford and Tottenham Hotspur players gave a minute’s applause in memory of the late George Cohen before the start of their Premier League match at the Gtech Community Stadium on Monday.

Cohen, who was part of England’s 1966 World Cup winning squad, passed away on Friday, December 23.

A Fulham man through and through, Cohen is regarded as the greatest right-back England has produced. He played every minute of England’s World Cup-winning campaign and earned a total of 37 caps for his country between 1964 and 1967

He played 459 matches for Fulham and scored six goals for the club.