Burnley stuns Liverpool to end unbeaten home record

Champion Liverpool suffered a shock 1-0 defeat to lowly Burnley on Thursday, ending its 68-match unbeaten home record in the Premier League as its title defence continued to fade.

An 83rd-minute penalty from Ashley Barnes, after he was brought down by goalkeeper Alisson Becker, decided the contest after Jurgen Klopp's side failed to score for the fourth straight league match.

Matt Lowton nodded a header into the box, and Barnes wriggled free of Fabinho and went down under a challenge from Becker, rising confidently to convert from the spot.

Liverpool has not won for five games in the league and trails leader Manchester United by six points, in fourth place.

Jürgen Klopp has offered a frank assessment after being beaten at Anfield. #LIVBUR — Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 21, 2021

"We can't imagine the title race at the moment," said Klopp, who last saw his team lose at home in the Premier League in April 2017 when it went down to Crystal Palace.

"When I look back I think how is it possible we lost this game, but we did. We have to work hard to do the right things. It is not an easy situation. I have to make clearer what we have to do in the right moments, and then we will score goals again."

It was Burnley's first victory at Anfield since a 1-0 victory in September 1974, and Sean Dyche's side was rewarded for a superb defensive display.

Divock Origi had struck the bar for Liverpool in the first half, with only Burnley keeper Nick Pope to beat and Roberto Firmino missed a good chance after the break.

But for all its pressure and 73 per cent possession, Liverpool struggled to create real openings with Ben Mee and James Tarkowski outstanding in the centre of Burnley's defence.

When Liverpool did manage to find space for a shot, Burnley keeper Nick Pope was up to the test, getting down well to keep out efforts from Trent Alexander-Arnold and substitute Mohamed Salah.

REACTION | Sean Dyche praised the mentality of his side, following a huge win over champions Liverpool — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) January 21, 2021

But too often Liverpool drifted in poor crosses which were easily dealt with by Burnley's defence.

The Clarets, who made a poor start to the season, move up to 16th place on 19 points.

Burnley drew 1-1 at Anfield last season, and Dyche was full of praise for his team.

"We were close last year, you get a feel of a performance, and I said 'you are used to playing against these players, working without the ball, there's always a chance and you have to take it'.

"Barnsey sticks it in there, gets a toe, it's a penalty, and he sticks it away very well," he said.