EPL: Burnley, Brighton play out 1-1 draw

Johann Berg Gudmundsson made amends for an earlier mistake by scoring the equalizer for Burnley to match Brighton & Hove Albion 1-1, which kept both sides clear from the English Premier League relegation zone on Saturday.

Lewis Dunk’s towering header from a corner sailed into the net in the 36th minute despite the presence of Gudmundsson at the back post, with the Iceland winger seemingly losing his footing in the pouring rain at the crucial moment. However, his strike eight minutes after halftime ensured an eighth draw in the most recent 11 meetings between the teams.

Ex-Brighton striker Ashley Barnes was denied by an offside flag shortly after the equalizer.

Burnley remained 17th and stayed eight points clear of the bottom three, after third-to-last Fulham drew with West Ham 0-0 later Saturday.

Brighton was 10 ahead of Fulham after extending its unbeaten run to six matches.