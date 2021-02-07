Football EPL EPL EPL: Burnley, Brighton play out 1-1 draw Johann Berg Gudmundsson scores the equaliser for Burnley after Lewis Dunk's 36th-minute header at Turf Moor. AP BURNLEY 07 February, 2021 11:58 IST Gudmundsson scores the goal for Burnley. - REUTERS AP BURNLEY 07 February, 2021 11:58 IST Johann Berg Gudmundsson made amends for an earlier mistake by scoring the equalizer for Burnley to match Brighton & Hove Albion 1-1, which kept both sides clear from the English Premier League relegation zone on Saturday.MATCH CENTRELewis Dunk’s towering header from a corner sailed into the net in the 36th minute despite the presence of Gudmundsson at the back post, with the Iceland winger seemingly losing his footing in the pouring rain at the crucial moment. However, his strike eight minutes after halftime ensured an eighth draw in the most recent 11 meetings between the teams.Ex-Brighton striker Ashley Barnes was denied by an offside flag shortly after the equalizer.ALSO READ | Burnley wins at Anfield to break Liverpool's 68-game unbeaten home recordBurnley remained 17th and stayed eight points clear of the bottom three, after third-to-last Fulham drew with West Ham 0-0 later Saturday.Brighton was 10 ahead of Fulham after extending its unbeaten run to six matches. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos