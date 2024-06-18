Chelsea takes on defending champion Manchester city in its opening game of the Premier League 2024-25 season on August 18.

The Blues will take on City in Enzo Maresca’s first game as head coach at Stamford Bridge. He replaced Mauricio Pochettino, who guided the Blues to a sixth-place finish, following the Argentine’s departure at the end of last season.

The Italian, who signed a five-year contract, will take on the club he worked at in two different spells. Maresca meets his former boss Pep Guardiola to mark his first Premier League match.

Here is the list of Chelsea fixtures for the upcoming 2024-25 Premier League season: (all timings in BST)