Chelsea takes on defending champion Manchester city in its opening game of the Premier League 2024-25 season on August 18.
The Blues will take on City in Enzo Maresca’s first game as head coach at Stamford Bridge. He replaced Mauricio Pochettino, who guided the Blues to a sixth-place finish, following the Argentine’s departure at the end of last season.
The Italian, who signed a five-year contract, will take on the club he worked at in two different spells. Maresca meets his former boss Pep Guardiola to mark his first Premier League match.
Here is the list of Chelsea fixtures for the upcoming 2024-25 Premier League season: (all timings in BST)
- August 18, Sunday: Chelsea v Manchester City - 4.30pm
- August 24, Saturday: Wolves v Chelsea - 3pm
- August 41, Saturday: Chelsea v Crystal Palace - 3pm
- September 14, Saturday: Bournemouth v Chelsea - 3pm
- Septmber 21, Saturday: West Ham United v Chelsea - 3pm
- September 28, Saturday: Chelsea v Brighton - 3pm
- October 5, Saturday: Chelsea v Nottingham Forest - 3pm
- October 19, Saturday: Liverpool v Chelsea - 3pm
- October 26, Saturday: Chelsea v Newcastle United - 3pm
- November 2, Saturday: Manchester United v Chelsea - 3pm
- November 9, Saturday: Chelsea v Arsenal - 3pm
- November 23, Saturday: Leicester City v Chelsea - 3pm
- November 30, Saturday: Chelsea v Aston Villa - 3pm
- December 4, Wednesday: Southampton v Chelsea - 7.45pm
- December 7, Saturday: Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea - 3pm
- December 14, Saturday: Chelsea v Brentford - 3pm
- December 21, Saturday: Everton v Chelsea - 3pm
- Boxing Day (December 26): Chelsea v Fulham - 3pm
- December 29, Sunday: Ipswich Town v Chelsea - 3pm
- January 4, Saturday: Crystal Palace v Chelsea - 3pm
- January 15, Wednesday: Chelsea v Bournemouth - 7.45pm
- January 18, Saturday: Chelsea v Wolves - 3pm
- January 25, Saturday: Manchester City v Chelsea - 3pm
- February 1, Saturday: Chelsea v West Ham United - 3pm
- February 15, Saturday: Brighton v Chelsea - 3pm
- February 26, Saturday: Aston Villa v Chelsea - 3pm
- February 26, Wednesday: Chelsea v Southampton - 7.45pm
- March 8, Saturday: Chelsea v Leicester City - 3pm
- March 15, Saturday: Arsenal v Chelsea - 3pm
- April 2, Wednesday: Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur - 7.45pm
- April 5, Saturday: Brentford v Chelsea - 3pm
- April 12, Saturday: Chelsea v Ipswich Town - 3pm
- April 19, Saturday: Fulham v Chelsea - 3pm
- April 26, Saturday: Chelsea v Everton - 3pm
- May 3, Saturday: Chelsea v Liverpool - 3pm
- May 10, Saturday: Newcastle United v Chelsea - 3pm
- May 18, Sunday: Chelsea v Manchester United - 3pm
- May 25, Sunday: Nottingham Forest v Chelsea - 4pm
