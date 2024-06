Liverpool takes on promoted side Ipswich Town in its opening game of the Premier League 2024-24 season on August 17.

Arne Slot’s first game in charge as Liverpool boss will be an away trip after which he faces Brentford in his Anfield debut a few days later. Former manager, Jurgen Klopp, guied the Reds to a third-place finish in his ninth and final season.

Here is the list of Liverpool’s fixtures for the upcoming 2024-25 Premier League season: (all timings in BST)