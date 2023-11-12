Chelsea vs Manchester City LIVE Streaming Info: Premier League 2023-24: When and where to watch Haaland play, preview and more

PREVIEW:
Chelsea hosts Manchester City in its 12th game of the Premier League season at Stamford Bridge.
Chelsea’s hopes will be high as it comes into the match with a big win against Spurs in a chaotic affair, dethroning the league leaders.
City too has been flying lately after three back-to-back commanding wins starting from the big derby win and its last Champions League clash against Young Boys that won it the qualification to the knockout round.
City has been averaging a goal every 20 minutes in its last two games and it will be a challenge for the home side to stop the treble-winners from barging in on goal from the get-go.
City didn’t have the strongest start to its campaign, but now that it’s at the top of the table, it will be looking to increase its dominance at the top since second-place Spurs has lost points this weekend.
Chelsea had a clumsy start to its season but it’s gradually climbing the table and is 10th in the standing right now in the middle of a tightly contested season.
Chelsea vs Manchester City: Predicted Lineups
Chelsea: Sanchez; James, Disasi, Silva, Colwill; Caicedo, Fernandez; Palmer, Gallagher, Sterling; Jackson
Manchester City: Ederson; Dias, Ake, Gvardiol; Walker, Rodri, Kovacic, Doku; Silva, Alvarez; Haaland
KICK-OFF, TELECAST AND LIVE STREAMING INFO
When will the Chelsea vs Manchester City Premier League match start?
Where to watch the Chelsea vs Manchester City Premier League match?
