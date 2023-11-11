AC Milan squandered a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 at Lecce in Serie A on Saturday as Stefano Pioli’s side extended its winless run to four league games.
Olivier Giroud put Milan ahead just before the half-hour mark from a Theo Hernandez lofted cross before Tijjani Reijnders nutmegged Lecce goalkeeper Wladimiro Falcone to double the advantage with an individual effort in the 35th minute.
ALSO READ: Premier League: Wolves stun Spurs 2-1 with two stoppage-time goals
But Lecce pulled one back in the 66th minute through striker Nicola Sansone following a corner, and winger Lameck Banda levelled four minutes later with a precise strike from inside the box to deprive Milan of all three points.
Milan, third in the standings on 23 points, is five points behind leader Inter Milan and three adrift of second-placed Juventus, who both have a game in hand.
Latest on Sportstar
- ENG vs PAK Highlights, World Cup 2023: Stokes, bowlers shine as England beats Pakistan by 93 runs to confirm Champions Trophy spot
- Can’t fault the players, says Postecoglou after second-string Spurs lose at Wolves
- Serie A 2023-23: Milan continues poor run with 2-2 draw at Lecce
- Billie Jean King Cup 2023: Italy overcomes spirited Slovenia to reach final
- ICC World Cup 2023 Points Table after ENG vs PAK: England seventh, Pakistan finishes at fifth place
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE