MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Serie A 2023-23: Milan continues poor run with 2-2 draw at Lecce

Milan, third in the standings on 23 points, is five points behind leader Inter Milan and three adrift of second-placed Juventus, who both have a game in hand.

Published : Nov 11, 2023 21:52 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
AC Milan’s Olivier Giroud is shown a red card by referee Rosario Abisso.
AC Milan’s Olivier Giroud is shown a red card by referee Rosario Abisso. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

AC Milan’s Olivier Giroud is shown a red card by referee Rosario Abisso. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

AC Milan squandered a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 at Lecce in Serie A on Saturday as Stefano Pioli’s side extended its winless run to four league games.

Olivier Giroud put Milan ahead just before the half-hour mark from a Theo Hernandez lofted cross before Tijjani Reijnders nutmegged Lecce goalkeeper Wladimiro Falcone to double the advantage with an individual effort in the 35th minute.

ALSO READ: Premier League: Wolves stun Spurs 2-1 with two stoppage-time goals

But Lecce pulled one back in the 66th minute through striker Nicola Sansone following a corner, and winger Lameck Banda levelled four minutes later with a precise strike from inside the box to deprive Milan of all three points.

Milan, third in the standings on 23 points, is five points behind leader Inter Milan and three adrift of second-placed Juventus, who both have a game in hand.

Related stories

Related Topics

AC Milan /

Serie A 2023-24

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ENG vs PAK Highlights, World Cup 2023: Stokes, bowlers shine as England beats Pakistan by 93 runs to confirm Champions Trophy spot
    Team Sportstar
  2. Can’t fault the players, says Postecoglou after second-string Spurs lose at Wolves
    Reuters
  3. Serie A 2023-23: Milan continues poor run with 2-2 draw at Lecce
    Reuters
  4. Billie Jean King Cup 2023: Italy overcomes spirited Slovenia to reach final
    Reuters
  5. ICC World Cup 2023 Points Table after ENG vs PAK: England seventh, Pakistan finishes at fifth place
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Bishan Singh Bedi: There can never be one like him

Ayon Sengupta
Going steady: As the tournament reached the halfway mark, India is comfortably at the top of the points table having won all the five matches it has played. It has been an all-round performance with both the batting specialists and bowlers doing their jobs to perfection.

Sunil Gavaskar: India could end wait for ICC silverware on November 19

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Serie A 2023-23: Milan continues poor run with 2-2 draw at Lecce
    Reuters
  2. Emma Hayes cites family in decision to leave Chelsea; declines to comment on US women’s national team job
    AP
  3. Who is Australian wonderkid Nestory Irankunda, linked with Bayern Munich?
    Team Sportstar
  4. Al Wehda vs Al Nassr LIVE Streaming info, Saudi Pro League: When, where to watch Cristiano Ronaldo
    Team Sportstar
  5. Manchester United’s Evans out for ‘next few weeks’ with injury
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ENG vs PAK Highlights, World Cup 2023: Stokes, bowlers shine as England beats Pakistan by 93 runs to confirm Champions Trophy spot
    Team Sportstar
  2. Can’t fault the players, says Postecoglou after second-string Spurs lose at Wolves
    Reuters
  3. Serie A 2023-23: Milan continues poor run with 2-2 draw at Lecce
    Reuters
  4. Billie Jean King Cup 2023: Italy overcomes spirited Slovenia to reach final
    Reuters
  5. ICC World Cup 2023 Points Table after ENG vs PAK: England seventh, Pakistan finishes at fifth place
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment