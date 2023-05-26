Premier League

Man United’s Eriksen equals Premier League record of Thierry Henry against Chelsea

Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen got level with Arsenal great Thierry Henry in terms of Premier League assists, when he set up Casemiro to score against Chelsea.

Team Sportstar
Chennai 26 May, 2023 01:51 IST
Christian Eriksen of Manchester United assisted Casemiro in their first goal against Chelsea in the Round 37 game at Old Trafford.

Christian Eriksen of Manchester United assisted Casemiro in their first goal against Chelsea in the Round 37 game at Old Trafford. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen got level with Arsenal great Thierry Henry in terms of Premier League assists, when he set up Casemiro to score against Chelsea on Friday.

It was the 74th assist for the Denmark international in the league and his 10th for the Red Devils this season. It took just six minutes for Erik ten Hag’s side to get the scoreboard ticking when Eriksen’s right-footed free-kick was headed into the net by Casemiro.

The team, which has won the Carabao Cup under ten Hag, looked to have gained an early advantage for its UEFA Champions League hopes and built on it late in the second half, with a strike by Anthony Martial.

Eriksen has become a vital cog in the midfield for the side, having joined on a free transfer from Brentford before the 2022-23 season.

Having joined Tottenham Hotspur from Ajax Amsterdam in 2013, he spent seven years at White Hart Lane wherein he scored 69 times and assisted 90 more in 305 appearances.

More to follow.

