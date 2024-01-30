MagazineBuy Print

Premier League: Haaland to make Man City return against Burnley after foot injury

The Norway striker will return to the squad for City’s English Premier League game at home to Burnley on Wednesday.

Published : Jan 30, 2024 18:48 IST , MANCHESTER - 1 MIN READ

AP
FILE PHOTO: Manchester City's Erling Braut Haaland in action.
FILE PHOTO: Manchester City’s Erling Braut Haaland in action. | Photo Credit: Reuters
infoIcon



Erling Haaland is available again for Manchester City after nearly two months out with a foot injury, manager Pep Guardiola said Tuesday.

The Norway striker will return to the squad for City’s English Premier League game at home to Burnley on Wednesday.

Guardiola didn’t say whether Haaland would start the match at Etihad Stadium.

“For the first time, he is back,” Guardiola said. “Two months out is a long time but he feels good ... apparently tomorrow he will be with all of us.”

The 23-year-old Haaland’s last game was at Aston Villa on December 6, when he has suffered with stress on the bone of his foot.

Guardiola has managed the minutes of Kevin De Bruyne since the playmaker’s return from his own long-term injury — a hamstring problem that required surgery and a five-month absence.

De Bruyne has made three straight appearances as a substitute but Guardiola said Haaland, the top scorer in the league last season, might not need to be eased back so carefully.

“One was muscular and surgery, he (Haaland) was stress on the bone, so it’s a completely different approach,” Guardiola said. “But of course, step by step.”

Guardiola also said defenders Manuel Akanji and John Stones were available after injuries and in contention for City, which is in second place in the standings and five points behind Liverpool having played one game fewer.

Latest issue of Sportstar

Satwik-Chirag: Opponents respect us more now

Jonathan Selvaraj
The present teams would have to battle injuries and the galloping age of key players to attain the same levels that they were able to attain in Tokyo 2020.

M. M. Somaya: Judicious exposure to key players critical in Paris build-up

M. M. Somaya
+ SEE all Stories

