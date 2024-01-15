MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Everton, Forest face points deduction after being charged for breaching Premier League spending rules

“The club intends to continue to cooperate fully with the Premier League on this matter and are confident of a speedy and fair resolution,” Nottingham said in a statement quoted by British media.

Published : Jan 15, 2024 22:25 IST , NASHIK - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
General view of the corner flag inside the Goodison Park stadium.
General view of the corner flag inside the Goodison Park stadium. | Photo Credit: Action images via Reuters
infoIcon

General view of the corner flag inside the Goodison Park stadium. | Photo Credit: Action images via Reuters

Nottingham Forest and Everton face a points deduction after the clubs have been charged by the Premier League for a breach of their profitability and sustainability rules (PSR), the league said on Monday.

Everton has already been handed a separate 10-point deduction this year over its finances in the 2020-21 season, which meant it fell into the relegation zone.

Both clubs have now been referred to the chair of the Judicial Panel, the Premier League said, who will appoint an independent commission to determine the appropriate sanction.

According to the Premier League’s Financial Fair Play regulations, clubs are permitted to lose a maximum of 105 million pounds ($133.63 million) over a three-year period.

ALSO READ: Saudi Arabia reveals high-tech stadium design atop cliff for 2034 World Cup, named for crown prince

“Everton can assure its fans that it will continue to defend its position during the ongoing appeal and, should it be required to do so, at any future commission – and that the impact on supporters will be reflected as part of that process,” Everton said.

The Merseyside club has filed an appeal against its initial points deduction, which it labelled “wholly disproportionate and unjust”.

Forest, which has not previously run afoul of the regulations, become the third club to have been charged by the Premier League, following Everton and champion Manchester City.

“The club intends to continue to cooperate fully with the Premier League on this matter and are confident of a speedy and fair resolution,” Forest said in a statement.

The East Midlands club was in the second-tier Championship until 2022, where clubs are permitted a maximum loss of 39 million pounds across three seasons, or 13 million pounds per season, meaning its permissible losses over the last three campaigns would add up to 61 million pounds.

Upon its promotion ahead of the 2022-23 season, Forest broke the record for most transfers (21) by a Premier League club in the close-season window.

ALSO READ: ‘Shark’ Kane can beat Lewandowski’s Bundesliga goals record - Tuchel

Earlier this year, Manchester City was also referred to an independent commission over more than 100 alleged breaches of finance rules since the club was acquired by the Abu Dhabi-based City Football Group in 2008. No verdict has been reached in that case.

Clubs in England’s top flight have been docked points before, with Middlesbrough having three points deducted in 1997 when it failed to fulfil a fixture, while Portsmouth was given a nine-point penalty in 2010 when the financially troubled club entered administration.

Related Topics

Everton /

Nottingham Forest /

Premier League 2023-24 /

Premier League

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Indian sports news wrap, January 15
    Team Sportstar
  2. Everton, Forest face points deduction after being charged for breaching Premier League spending rules
    Reuters
  3. Zverev to stand trial in assault case in May but will not have to appear in court
    AP
  4. Tamil Nadu players, miles away from home, reminisce about Pongal
    Santadeep Dey
  5. AFC Asian Cup 2023: Marauding Kim Min-Jae leads South Korea to win over Bahrain
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Leander Paes on Hall of Fame induction — ‘My parents’ encouragement and constant love are the reasons I could achieve it all’

Shayan Acharya,Amitabha Das Sharma
Two to tango: Two Indians have directly qualified for the Paris Games already — Neeraj Chopra did so with his first throw at the World Championships while Jena followed suit at the Asian Games with his silver medal-winning effort.

Paris Olympics 2024: Who will join Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Jena in javelin throw event

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Premier League

  1. Everton, Forest face points deduction after being charged for breaching Premier League spending rules
    Reuters
  2. Man Utd boss Ten Hag hopes Hojlund-Rashford partnership will flourish
    Reuters
  3. Richarlison, Bentancur score as Tottenham salvage 2-2 draw with Man United
    Reuters
  4. Newcastle’s Joelinton latest Premier League player targeted by burglars
    Reuters
  5. Manchester United deal ‘most exciting thing’ Ratcliffe has ever done
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Indian sports news wrap, January 15
    Team Sportstar
  2. Everton, Forest face points deduction after being charged for breaching Premier League spending rules
    Reuters
  3. Zverev to stand trial in assault case in May but will not have to appear in court
    AP
  4. Tamil Nadu players, miles away from home, reminisce about Pongal
    Santadeep Dey
  5. AFC Asian Cup 2023: Marauding Kim Min-Jae leads South Korea to win over Bahrain
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment