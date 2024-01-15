‘Shark’ Kane can beat Lewandowski’s Bundesliga goals record - Tuchel

Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel says Harry Kane is capable of breaking Robert Lewandowski’s 41-goal single-season Bundesliga record with the England captain off to a sensational start at the German champions.

Kane scored his 22nd league goal of the season in Friday’s 3-0 win over Hoffenheim and has now struck in all but three of 16 Bundesliga appearances since his move from Tottenham.

He is on pace to shatter the mark set by Lewandowski in May 2021, when the Poland striker broke Bayern great Gerd Mueller’s record that had stood for 39 years.

“It is in danger, and no one could ever believe that it would be in danger, but it is,” Tuchel told the Bundesliga website.

“We need a bit of luck, we need the team to keep going, Harry needs to be fit, then we’ll see what happens.”

Kane left Spurs in August in a deal worth 100 million euros ($109 million) and has hit the ground running in Germany, netting 26 times in 23 matches in all competitions.

“It’s just a gift, I feel very privileged to be his coach,” said Tuchel, whose side is four points behind leader Bayer Leverkusen but has a game in hand.

“The guy is super humble, he’s the first out there on the pitch every single day, anything you ask of him, he will do it, he’s a huge personality who is so humble but becomes a shark on the field because he wants to score, he wants to win.”

“He does it on a daily basis. He doesn’t only score on a daily basis, he trains well, he does what is needed, and he shows his quality.

“He calms everyone down around him, and makes everyone better by his pure presence. It’s the highest level, I can put it like this, as a human being but also as a footballer, highest level.”