MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Turkey charges Israeli football player with inciting hatred for showing solidarity with Gaza hostages

The Antalyaspor player had been detained for questioning late Sunday after he displayed a bandage on his wrist with the words “100 Days 7.10” — in reference to October 7, the day Hamas attacked Israel.

Published : Jan 15, 2024 17:47 IST , Ankara - 2 MINS READ

AP
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: General view before the Super Lig match between Galatasaray and Antalyaspor at NEF Stadyumu on January 21, 2023 in Istanbul.
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: General view before the Super Lig match between Galatasaray and Antalyaspor at NEF Stadyumu on January 21, 2023 in Istanbul. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: General view before the Super Lig match between Galatasaray and Antalyaspor at NEF Stadyumu on January 21, 2023 in Istanbul. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Turkish authorities on Monday charged Israeli football player Sagiv Jehezkel with inciting hatred after he expressed solidarity with people held hostage by the Hamas militant organization during a top-flight league game. He was released from custody pending trial.

The Antalyaspor player had been detained for questioning late Sunday after he displayed a bandage on his wrist with the words “100 Days 7.10” — in reference to October 7, the day Hamas attacked Israel and the hostages were abducted — next to a Star of David.

The 28-year-old Israeli international told police he was simply calling for an end to the war.

Justice Minister Yilmaz Tunc said late Sunday that Jehezkel was under investigation for “openly inciting the public to hatred and hostility.” Tunc maintained in a statement posted on X that Jehezkel had engaged in “an ugly gesture in support of the Israeli massacre in Gaza.”

The gesture was deemed to be provocative in Turkey where there is widespread public opposition to Israel’s military actions in Gaza and overwhelming support for the Palestinians.

ALSO READ: AFC Asian Cup 2023: Mancini slams Saudi players who opted to leave squad

Antalyaspor suspended Jehezkel from the team and announced that it was speaking to the club’s lawyers about the possibility of terminating his contract.

The player was expected to return to Israel later in the day on a private jet together with members of his family, private NTV television reported.

During his questioning by police, the player denied accusations that he engaged in a provocative act, the private DHA news agency reported.

“I am not pro-war,” DHA quoted him as telling police. “I want this 100-day process to come to an end. I want the war to end.”

Jehezkel continued: “I have never engaged in anything related to politics since my arrival. I have never disrespected anyone since the day I arrived. The point I wanted to draw attention to was (the need) for an end of the war.”

The Turkish Football Federation condemned what it said was a gesture that “disturbed the conscience” of the Turkish public.

Jehezkel’s detention, meanwhile, sparked outrage in Israel.

Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz called on the international community and sports groups to take steps against Turkey and its “political use of violence and threats against athletes.”

“Whoever arrests a football player for a show of solidarity with 136 captives who are more than 100 days with the terrorists of a murderous terrorist organization, represents a culture of murder and hate,” he said.

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant called Jehezkel’s detention “scandalous.” “In its actions, Turkey serves as Hamas’ executive arm,” he wrote on X.

Related stories

Related Topics

Turkey /

Antalyaspor /

Israel

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Turkey charges Israeli football player with inciting hatred for showing solidarity with Gaza hostages
    AP
  2. AFCON 2023: Ghana coach Hughton dodges blow from angry fan at team hotel
    Reuters
  3. Ultimate Kho Kho season 2: Tweaked rules, fresh faces breathe new life into the game
    Nigamanth P
  4. Cooch Behar Trophy: Karnataka batter Prakhar Chaturvedi scores 400 vs Mumbai in Final
    Team Sportstar
  5. Ranji Trophy Round 2 January 15 Highlights
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Leander Paes on Hall of Fame induction — ‘My parents’ encouragement and constant love are the reasons I could achieve it all’

Shayan Acharya,Amitabha Das Sharma
Two to tango: Two Indians have directly qualified for the Paris Games already — Neeraj Chopra did so with his first throw at the World Championships while Jena followed suit at the Asian Games with his silver medal-winning effort.

Paris Olympics 2024: Who will join Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Jena in javelin throw event

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Turkey charges Israeli football player with inciting hatred for showing solidarity with Gaza hostages
    AP
  2. AFCON 2023: Ghana coach Hughton dodges blow from angry fan at team hotel
    Reuters
  3. AFC Asian Cup 2023: Mancini slams Saudi players who opted to leave squad
    Reuters
  4. Hope I can come back to Liverpool one day and see its fans, says Minamino
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  5. Serie A 2023-24: Giroud magic helps ruthless Milan ease to 3-1 win over Roma
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Turkey charges Israeli football player with inciting hatred for showing solidarity with Gaza hostages
    AP
  2. AFCON 2023: Ghana coach Hughton dodges blow from angry fan at team hotel
    Reuters
  3. Ultimate Kho Kho season 2: Tweaked rules, fresh faces breathe new life into the game
    Nigamanth P
  4. Cooch Behar Trophy: Karnataka batter Prakhar Chaturvedi scores 400 vs Mumbai in Final
    Team Sportstar
  5. Ranji Trophy Round 2 January 15 Highlights
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment