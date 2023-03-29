Premier League

Spurs director Paratici’s ban extended worldwide by FIFA

Paratici, who joined Spurs in 2021, had his ban extended after FIFA’s decision was imposed on past and present Juventus officials for financial irregularities in the club’s accounts. 

29 March, 2023
Tottenham Managing Director Fabio Paratici sits on the bench during on the side’s friendlies in 2021.

Tottenham Managing Director Fabio Paratici sits on the bench during on the side’s friendlies in 2021. | Photo Credit: AP

FIFA has extended bans imposed on past and present Juventus officials to apply worldwide, the soccer governing body said on Wednesday, with Tottenham Hotspur’s current managing director of football Fabio Paratici among the individuals affected by the move.

In January, Serie A’s Juventus was deducted 15 points for the season by an Italian soccer court investigating the club’s transfer dealings and finances.

The court also imposed bans from holding office in Italian soccer on a number of the club’s officials.

These included a 30-month ban for former sports director, Paratici, who joined Tottenham in 2021 following an 11-year stint at Juventus.

Juventus has denied wrongdoing and said its accounting was in line with industry standards. They have also lodged an appeal against the ruling.

“FIFA can confirm that following a request by the Italian FA (FIGC), the Chairperson of FIFA Disciplinary Committee has decided to extend the sanctions imposed by FIGC on several football officials to have worldwide effect,” a FIFA spokesperson told Reuters.

FIFA’s decision leaves Paratici’s future at Tottenham in doubt and adds to the uncertainty surrounding the London club, which is currently searching for a new manager after parting ways with Antonio Conte on Sunday.

