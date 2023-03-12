Premier League

Fulham vs Arsenal, Premier League LIVE score: Jesus, Odegaard back for Gunners

Follow the LIVE score and updates of the Premier League match between Fulham and Arsenal at the Craven Cottage in London.

Team Sportstar
Last Updated: 12 March, 2023 18:37 IST
Gabriel Jesus is back on the Arsenal bench after an injury lay-off.

Gabriel Jesus is back on the Arsenal bench after an injury lay-off. | Photo Credit: CHRISTIAN KASPAR-BARTKE

Welcome to the LIVE score and updates of the Premier League match between Fulham and Arsenal at the Craven Cottage in London on Sunday.

LINE-UPS

Fulham XI: Leno; Tete, Tosin, Ream, Robinson; Reed, Lukic, Pereira, Decordova-Reid; Solomon, Mitrovic

Arsenal XI: Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Partey, Xhaka; Odegaard, Saka, Martinelli; Trossard

Fulham vs Arsenal
When and where to watch Fulham vs Arsenal Premier League clash?
The Premier League clash, Fulham vs Arsenal will be played at the Craven Cottage on March 12, 2023. The game is scheduled for 7:30 pm kick-off.
How to watch Fulham vs Arsenal Premier League clash?
The Premier League clash between Fulham and Arsenal can be watched live on Star Sports Select 2 and Select 2 HD.
How to live stream Fulham vs Arsenal Premier League clash?
The Premier League match between Fulham and Arsenal can be live streamed on Disney + Hotstar.

