De Zerbi hails Potter’s part in Brighton’s success

Potter left Brighton to take over at Stamford Bridge on a five-year contract in September but was dismissed on Sunday after less than seven months in charge.

03 April, 2023 21:12 IST
Graham Potter was dismissed within seven months of his time in charge of Chelsea.

Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi thanked Graham Potter on Monday for his positive influence on the Seagulls following the Englishman’s sacking by Chelsea.

De Zerbi filled the vacancy at the Amex Stadium and the Italian, who has caught the eye with his results and style of play, has been linked with the vacant managerial roles at Chelsea and Tottenham.

Brighton is sixth in the Premier League and is in the semifinals of the FA Cup, where it will face Manchester United.

“It’s difficult when you don’t know the situation in another dressing room, in another team,” said De Zerbi ahead of his side’s trip to Bournemouth on Tuesday.

“I have a big confidence in myself for sure but I think I am lucky to have these players and I have to say thanks to Graham Potter because I found a team with a very good mentality, very good attitude.”

Potter’s departure on the same day Brendan Rodgers left Leicester means there have been a record 13 managerial changes in the Premier League this season.

De Zerbi believes more focus should be placed on the players and decision-makers at clubs, rather than managers always taking the blame.

“It’s bad news for the coaches because I think you give too much importance to the coaches because the players are always most important,” added the former Sassuolo coach.

“I don’t like when the coaches are sacked because the responsibility is not only of the coaches -- (it is also) the players, the club.”

