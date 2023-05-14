Premier League

Can Arsenal still win the Premier League title after loss to Brighton?

Mikel Arteta’s side trails City by four points at the moment and faces an uphill task in winning the Premier League with two games left.

Team Sportstar
Chennai 14 May, 2023 22:38 IST
After Arsenal’s loses to Brighton, Manchester City will need a win against Chelsea to secure the league title, its third title in a row.

Manchester City has trailed Arsenal for the most part of the Premier League 2022-23 season. In the last three months until the recent loss to Brighton, Arsenal has lost twice in 16 games – both times to Man City.

After their latest clash, City returned to the top of the Premier League and has remained there since.

Earlier on Sunday, Ilkay Gundogan scored two brilliant goals and teed up Erling Haaland for another to inspire Manchester City to a 3-0 win at Everton. With three games remaining, Pep Guardiola’s treble-chasing side has 85 points.

After Brighton and Hove Albion’s win over the Gunners, Mikel Arteta’s side trails City by four points.

Premier League table at the moment:

MatchesWinsLossesDrawsGDPoints
Manchester City3527446185
Arsenal3625654281

How can Manchester City win the Premier League title from here?

Since Arsenal lost to Brighton, Manchester City will need a win against Chelsea to secure the league title, its third title in a row.

How can Arsenal win the Premier League title from here?

Arsenal will have to win both its remaining games, against Wolves and Nottingham Forest, respectively.

Man City, however, will have to :

  • ⦿ Lose all its remaining three games, against Chelsea, Brighton and Brentford.
  • ⦿ Lose one game and draw another match
  • ⦿ Draw both games and have a lower goal difference than Arsenal

