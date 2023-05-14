Can Arsenal still win the Premier League title after loss to Brighton?

Manchester City has trailed Arsenal for the most part of the Premier League 2022-23 season. In the last three months until the recent loss to Brighton, Arsenal has lost twice in 16 games – both times to Man City.

After their latest clash, City returned to the top of the Premier League and has remained there since.

Earlier on Sunday, Ilkay Gundogan scored two brilliant goals and teed up Erling Haaland for another to inspire Manchester City to a 3-0 win at Everton. With three games remaining, Pep Guardiola’s treble-chasing side has 85 points.

After Brighton and Hove Albion’s win over the Gunners, Mikel Arteta’s side trails City by four points.

Premier League table at the moment:

Matches Wins Losses Draws GD Points Manchester City 35 27 4 4 61 85 Arsenal 36 25 6 5 42 81

How can Manchester City win the Premier League title from here?

Since Arsenal lost to Brighton, Manchester City will need a win against Chelsea to secure the league title, its third title in a row.

How can Arsenal win the Premier League title from here?

Arsenal will have to win both its remaining games, against Wolves and Nottingham Forest, respectively.

Man City, however, will have to :