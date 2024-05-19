Arsenal’s Premier League title hopes were dented when league leader Manchester City scored early against West Ham United, with Phil Foden getting a brace.

The Gunners last won the Premier League in 2004 under Arsene Wenger but have undergone an optimistic change under the Spanish manager Arteta, reaching the quarterfinals of the UEFA Champions League after 14 years, this season.

Arsenal’s biggest competitor this season, too, remains Arteta’s previous employer Man City, which returned back on top of the standings after beating Tottenham Hotspur 2-0.

Unlike last season, where the Gunners lost the top spot eventually to see Manchester City run away with the title in the last weeks, the London-based outfit still has a narrow chance to win the title.

How can Arsenal win the Premier League this season?

Arsenal will have to beat Everton in its final Premier League match, where it is level at 1-1 at the moment. And, it will have to hope for City to draw or lose against West Ham. The Hammers have pulled a goal back and trails 1-2 against Pep Guardiola’s men.

If Arteta’s boys end up with the same number of points. following will be how the title race would be decided.

What happens if two clubs end up with the same points?

If any clubs finish with the same number of points, their position in the Premier League table is determined by