Premier League: Leeds names ex-Watford boss Javi Gracia as manager

21 February, 2023 19:19 IST
This would be Javi Gracia’s second job in England’s top division, after a spell at Watford from 2018-19. (FILE PHOTO)

This would be Javi Gracia’s second job in England’s top division, after a spell at Watford from 2018-19. (FILE PHOTO) | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Leeds has been searching for a replacement for Jesse Marsch, who was fired on Feb. 6 after nearly a year in charge.

Leeds United has agreed terms to appoint former Valencia and Watford head coach Javi Gracia as its new manager on a ‘flexible contract’ to replace Jesse Marsch, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.

American Marsch was sacked on Feb. 6 after a poor run of form left the club in a relegation battle.

Leeds is 19th in the standings with 19 points from 23 games and faces bottom club Southampton on Saturday.

“Leeds United are delighted to announce the club have agreed terms with Javi Gracia to become men’s first team head coach, subject to obtaining a work permit,” a club statement read.

Spaniard Gracia, 52, managed Watford for a 20-month spell between January 2018 and September 2019. He led it to an 11th-placed finish and the FA Cup final but was dismissed just four league games into the following season after a poor start.

Gracia has also managed Malaga in Spain’s LaLiga and Rubin Kazan in Russia. His most recent role was with Al Sadd in Qatar, where he won the league before being sacked last June.

Leeds under-21 manager Michael Skubala has been in interim charge since Marsch was sacked after a 1-0 loss at Nottingham Forest left the club one place above the relegation zone.

It has since dropped into the bottom three and are two points from the safety zone, after a draw at Manchester United and then successive defeats by United and Everton.

Leeds said it hoped Gracia’s first game in charge will be Saturday’s crucial Premier League relegation clash against bottom club Southampton.

