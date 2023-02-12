Man United vs Leeds LIVE, Premier League: Sancho, Sabitzer, Maguire start for Red Devils; Playing XI; Live streaming info

Welcome to Sportstar’s live updates of the Premier League match between Leeds United and Manchester United at the Elland Road Stadium on Sunday.

Leeds United vs Manchester United confirmed lineups Leeds: Meslier(GK), Ayling, Firpo, Koch, Wober, Adams, Mckennie, Summerville, Harrison, Bamford, Gnonto Man United: De Gea, Maguire(c), Fernandes, Rashford, Malacia, Sabitzer, Fred , Dalot, Shaw, Sancho, Weghorst

Match Preview

Manchester United forward Alejandro Garnacho needs to take more decisive action, manager Erik ten Hag said on Friday, criticising his player for missing chances in their last outing against Leeds.

The 18-year-old Argentina was promoted from the youth team to the first team earlier in the season and shot to prominence by scoring winning goals against Real Sociedad and Fulham in November.

He set up Marcus Rashford’s winning goal against Manchester City last month but has not scored since November and spurned a couple of good chances in Wednesday’s 2-2 draw at home to Leeds, including having a shot cleared off the line.

Leeds vs Man United Predicted XI Leeds United: Meslier(GK); Ayling, Koch, Wober, Firpo; Adams, McKennie; Summerville, Aaronson, Gnonto; Bamford Man United: De Gea(GK); Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Shaw; Sabitzer, Fred; Sancho, Fernandes, Rashford; Weghorst

“I think he is a threat, as we saw on Wednesday, he had good actions, he was lively, he created great chances but he had to score. Finally, it is about that - that you have an effect,” Ten Hag told a news conference ahead of another match against Leeds in the Premier League on Sunday.

“As a striker, you have to be on ... the scoring list, the assist list, the key action list.

“As a Manchester United player, we expect you to have an impact, to influence the score, the result, to have a positive influence on the game by scoring goals and having assists.”

The manager said Anthony Martial, Antony and Scott McTominay were unlikely to recover from injuries in time for Sunday’s match, which midfield linchpin Casemiro is suspended for. He will be serving the second game of a three-match ban for being sent off last Saturday against Crystal Palace.

-Reuters

When and where will Leeds United and Manchester United Premier League match kick-off?

The Leeds United and Manchester United Premier League match will kick-off at 7:30 PM, February 12, 2023 at the Elland Road Stadium.

Where can you watch the Leeds United and Manchester United Premier League match?

The Leeds United and Manchester United Premier League match will be live telecasted on the Star Sports Network.

Where can you live stream the match?

You can live stream the Leeds United and Manchester United Premier League match on the Disney+Hotstar website and app.