Liverpool's Jota out for up to two months, says Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said that forward Diogo Jota could be out for two months due to a knee injury.

Reuters
LONDON
13 December, 2020 22:55 IST

Diogo Jota picked up a knee injury during Liverpool's Champions League match against Midtjylland. - getty images

Liverpool forward Diogo Jota will miss the Christmas fixtures after manager Jurgen Klopp confirmed his knee injury picked up against FC Midtjylland in midweek was worse than first thought.

Jota was injured close to the end of Liverpool's 1-1 draw in the Champions League.

"Yeah, it's worse than we first thought and better than we then thought," Klopp said before kickoff in their Premier League clash at Fulham on Sunday. "All the potential surgeons had a look on it, no surgery needed.

"But he will be out for a while. We don't know exactly but one-and-a-half, two months. It's pretty similar with Kostas Tsimikas, by the way. Unbelievable."