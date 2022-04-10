Manchester City vs Liverpool: Starting XI, Premier League updates

Manchester City will take on Liverpool in a potential title-deciding clash in the Premier League on Sunday at the Etihad Stadium.

Follow the Match live here: Man City vs Liverpool LIVE: Team News, live stream, commentary, Premier League updates

Starting Lineups out!

Manchester City Starting XI: Ederson(GK); Walker, Laporte, Stones, Cancelo; Rodri, De Bruyne(C), Bernardo; Sterling, Foden, Jesus. Liverpool Starting XI: Alisson(GK); Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson(C), Thiago; Salah, Mane, Jota.

Pep Guardiola’s Man City tops the standings with 73 points. With 70 goals, it has the second-highest goal tally in the league after Liverpool, which has scored 77. The defending champion enjoys the best defensive record having conceded just 18 goals in 30 matches.

Man City will miss the services of Ruben Dias who remains sidelined with a hamstring injury, but the return of Kyle Walker, who missed the midweek Champions League clash against Atletico, is good news for Guardiola.

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool comes into the match with 72 points, just one behind Man City. Liverpool has the second-best defensive record in the league after Man City, with 20 goals conceded in 30 matches.

Liverpool is in great form, having won all of its last five matches, including a 6-0 rout of Leed United.

Klopp confirmed in his pre-match press conference that he has a fully fit squad ahead of the important clash.

A victory for Manchester City will give it a four-point lead over Liverpool with 76 points, while a Liverpool win will take the Merseyside club to the top with 75 points.

Manchester City Predicted XI (4-3-3): Ederson(GK); Walker, Laporte, Stones, Cancelo; Rodri, Gundogan, De Bruyne(C); Sterling, Foden, Bernardo.

Liverpool Predicted XI (4-3-3): Alisson(GK); Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson(C), Thiago; Salah, Mane, Diaz.