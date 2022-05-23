Football Premier League Premier League Premier League: Two men charged following pitch invasion at City’s win over Villa Fans poured onto the pitch to celebrate Manchester City’s title win after its win over Aston Villa at the Etihad Stadium. Reuters 23 May, 2022 14:06 IST Manchester City fans celebrate on the pitch after winning the Premier League. - REUTERS Reuters 23 May, 2022 14:06 IST Two men have been charged following Manchester City’s Premier League game against Aston Villa at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday, police said, after fans poured onto pitch to celebrate their title win.Greater Manchester Police said in a statement Phillip Maxwell, 28, had been charged with throwing a missile (pyrotechnic) onto the pitch, while Paul Colbridge, 37, had been charged with going onto the field.ALSO READ - Guardiola hails City ‘legends’ after title defenceBoth were bailed ahead of court appearances.Villa boss Steven Gerrard said goalkeeper Robin Olsen was attacked in the post-match celebrations, with City issuing a statement apologising for the incident and launching an investigation into it.Police said enquiries into the assault are ongoing. Read more stories on Premier League. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :