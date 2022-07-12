Rodri extends his stay at Manchester City till 2027

Manchester City midfielder Rodrigo has signed a three-year contract extension with the Premier League champion for till 2027, the club confirmed on Tuesday.

The 26-year-old had joined Man City three years ago from Atletico Madrid and has been a key midfielder at Pep Guardiola’s disposal alongside Iker Gundogan, playing 151 times for the club and scoring 13 goals.

“If I can show the level I have in the last three years, I feel I can be even better,” he told the club website. “I am very happy with that, and I think the club think the same, which is why we have both agreed to continue here.

“Every year you are older and have more experience.,” he said.

“I have tried to be a leader since I came. You have big names in the locker room who have to do that job, but now I feel I can do that.

“I put that responsibility on myself, to try and push every player to be better every day. That is the only way to succeed. It is not an easy task, but it is something I have to do. I feel it is my role in the team, but I still have to improve to manage these situations,” he added.

In his three seasons at the club, the Spaniard has won the League and the League Cup twice and had played an important role in guiding City to its first-ever Champions League final in 2021.