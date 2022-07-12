Premier League

Rodri extends his stay at Manchester City till 2027

In his three seasons at the club, the 26-year-old Spaniard has been a key member at the club, winning the Premier League and the EFL League Cup twice.

Team Sportstar
12 July, 2022 14:58 IST
The 26-year-old had joined Man City three years ago from Atletico Madrid and has been a key midfielder at Pep Guardiola’s disposal.

The 26-year-old had joined Man City three years ago from Atletico Madrid and has been a key midfielder at Pep Guardiola's disposal.

Manchester City midfielder Rodrigo has signed a three-year contract extension with the Premier League champion for till 2027, the club confirmed on Tuesday.

The 26-year-old had joined Man City three years ago from Atletico Madrid and has been a key midfielder at Pep Guardiola’s disposal alongside Iker Gundogan, playing 151 times for the club and scoring 13 goals.

“If I can show the level I have in the last three years, I feel I can be even better,” he told the club website. “I am very happy with that, and I think the club think the same, which is why we have both agreed to continue here.

“Every year you are older and have more experience.,” he said.

Chelsea to sign Sterling from Man City for up to 50 million pounds -reports

“I have tried to be a leader since I came. You have big names in the locker room who have to do that job, but now I feel I can do that.

“I put that responsibility on myself, to try and push every player to be better every day. That is the only way to succeed. It is not an easy task, but it is something I have to do. I feel it is my role in the team, but I still have to improve to manage these situations,” he added.

In his three seasons at the club, the Spaniard has won the League and the League Cup twice and had played an important role in guiding City to its first-ever Champions League final in 2021.

