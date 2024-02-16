Manchester City winger Jack Grealish has been ruled out of the Premier League game against Chelsea on Saturday with a groin injury.
Grealish was hurt on Tuesday in City’s Champions League win against Copenhagen, and no timeframe has been given for his return.
“Jack will not be ready. I don’t know (how long he will be out),” City manager Pep Guardiola said on Friday. “I didn’t speak with the doctors.”
Midfielder Bernardo Silva hurt his ankle against Copenhagen and will be assessed before the Chelsea game.
Latest on Sportstar
- Manchester City’s Grealish will miss Chelsea game in EPL due to groin injury
- Qatar Open 2024: Rybakina beats Pavlyuchenkova to set up final clash with Swiatek
- Chennaiyin FC extends unbeaten run at home with victory over archrival Kerala Blasters
- ISL 2023-24: Mohun Bagan SG looks to overcome the North East United Challenge
- Pro Kabaddi League HIGHLIGHTS, PKL 10 Updates: Jaipur Pink Panthers wins 51-44 against Telugu Titans; Haryana Steelers qualify for knockout with 39-32 win vs Patna Pirates
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE