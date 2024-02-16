MagazineBuy Print

Manchester City’s Grealish will miss Chelsea game in EPL due to groin injury

Grealish was hurt on Tuesday in City’s Champions League win against Copenhagen, and no timeframe has been given for his return.

Published : Feb 16, 2024 22:48 IST , Manchester - 1 MIN READ

AP
Manchester City’s Jack Grealish in action.
Manchester City’s Jack Grealish in action. | Photo Credit: Liselotte Sabroe/Ritzau Scanpix via AP
infoIcon

Manchester City’s Jack Grealish in action. | Photo Credit: Liselotte Sabroe/Ritzau Scanpix via AP

Manchester City winger Jack Grealish has been ruled out of the Premier League game against Chelsea on Saturday with a groin injury.

Grealish was hurt on Tuesday in City’s Champions League win against Copenhagen, and no timeframe has been given for his return.

“Jack will not be ready. I don’t know (how long he will be out),” City manager Pep Guardiola said on Friday. “I didn’t speak with the doctors.”

Midfielder Bernardo Silva hurt his ankle against Copenhagen and will be assessed before the Chelsea game.

