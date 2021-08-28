Manchester City vs Arsenal Premier League LIVE: Odegaard and Aubameyang start, Sterling benched, follow here

Welcome to Sportstar's live commentary of the Manchester City vs Arsenal being played at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester.

4:45pm: 15 MINUTES TO KICK OFF!

Mikel Arteta goes in with a defensive three-man-defence, which might move to a five-fan-fortress when Manchester City attack!

Arsenal starts with a 3-4-2-1 formation as Aubameyang plays up-front as the sole striker.

Manchester City, after missing out on Cristiano Ronaldo is back to trusting Gabriel Jesus who now plays as a winger, as seen in the Norwich match in a 4-3-3 formation.

4:31pm: Manchester City vs Arsenal will be City's 100th fixture against Arsenal in all competitions.

Interestingly, the two sides have exactly the same record in previous 99 meetings (W38, D23, L38).

4:23pm: Raheem Sterling has been directly involved in 11 goals in 15 appearances against Arsenal with 8 goals and 3 assists. He, however, starts from the bench. Will Pep bring him in for goals in the second half? Follow here live!

4:16pm: Manchester City starts its squad unchanged from the 5-0 win against Norwich while Arteta makes four changes as Aubameyang returns for the Gunners.

Pepe misses out as he is unwell.

4:10 pm: Teams Line-ups:

Manchester City XI: Ederson, Walker, Dias, Laporte, Cancelo, Rodrigo, Gundogan (C), Bernardo, Grealish, Torres, Jesus.

Arsenal XI: Leno, Chambers, Holding, Kolasinac, Cedric, Xhaka, Smith Rowe, Tierney, Saka, Odegaard, Aubameyang

MATCH PREVIEW

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta's task does not get any easier with a trip to Premier League champion and former employer Manchester City next on the under-pressure coach's agenda.

Arsenal travels north to Manchester after losing its two opening matches of the Premier League season - at promoted Brentford and home to European champion Chelsea last weekend.

Despite ending last season with five straight league wins, Arsenal came eighth for the second campaign in a row, the first time it had finished that low in the table for consecutive seasons since a run of four between 1973-74 and 1976-77.

Saturday's trip to the Etihad Stadium, where Pep Guardiola got City's season up and running last weekend with a 5-0 thrashing of Norwich, and a ground where Arteta worked as an assistant coach between 2016-2019, is not ideal for the Spaniard.

City is unbeaten in its last 11 league games against Arsenal since a 2-1 defeat at The Emirates in December 2015 and has taken 28 out of a possible 30 points against the Gunners under coach Pep Guardiola.

Arsenal has lost each of its last eight league meetings with City, its joint-longest run of consecutive defeats against a specific opponent in its history.

Arteta, however, is not panicking.

"I know they (fans) are disappointed when you lose at home. There has to be some reaction. But this is a project that is going to take some time," he told Arsenal's website this week.

"You can see and tell from the recruitment what we've done and the really young squad that we have at the moment and it (improvement) cannot happen overnight."

City was dealt a transfer blow this week with target Harry Kane declaring he will stay at Tottenham Hotspur as the champion remains without a replacement for its all-time top scorer Sergio Aguero, who left for Barcelona in the close season.

Guardiola's side has been linked in British media with a sensational move for Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo, but nothing has materialised as yet.

The Manchester City vs Arsenal match will kick-off at 5 PM IST.