Man City vs Brentford Premier League Highlights: MCI 1-2 BRE, team news, Toney scores injury time winner

Man City vs Brentford: Read all the live updates of the Premier League match MCI vs BRE, being played at the Manchester City Stadium in Manchester, England.

Last Updated: 12 November, 2022 21:05 IST
Brentford’s English striker Ivan Toney (C) celebrates with teammates after scoring the second goal against Manchester City in the Premier League.

Brentford’s English striker Ivan Toney (C) celebrates with teammates after scoring the second goal against Manchester City in the Premier League. | Photo Credit: AFP

Match report: Brentford stuns Manchester City thanks to Toney double

Starting lineups:
Manchester City: Ederson (GK), Stones, Akanji, Laporte, Cancelo, Rodrigo, De Bruyne, Gundogan (C), Bernardo, Haaland, Foden
Brentford: Raya (GK), Roerslev, Zanka, Mee, Pinnock, Henry, Onyeka, Janelt, Jensen, Mbeumo, Toney (C)

Manchester City will look to continue its pursuit to the top of the Premier League table when it takes on Brentford at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday. This will be the last City match before the FIFA World Cup 2022 and manager Pep Guardiola will look to send his team away with three points at home.

City comes into the match after a 2-0 win over Chelsea in the Carabao Cup and is on a six-match unbeaten run, with the last loss coming to Liverpool on October 16, 2022.

Brentford, on the other hand, had its last win around that date (October 15) and has one loss and four draws in its last five matches. With 16 points in 14 matches, it sits 11th in the Premier League table.

When and where will Manchester City vs Brentford be played?
The Premier League match between Manchester City and Brentford will be played at the Manchester City Stadium in Manchester, England.
Where can I watch Manchester City vs Brentford?
The Premier League match MCI vs BRE will be live telecast on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD.
Where can I live stream Manchester City vs Brentford?
Manchester City vs Brentford will be live streamed on Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV.

