Man City vs Brentford Premier League Highlights: MCI 1-2 BRE, team news, Toney scores injury time winner

Match report: Brentford stuns Manchester City thanks to Toney double

Starting lineups: Manchester City: Ederson (GK), Stones, Akanji, Laporte, Cancelo, Rodrigo, De Bruyne, Gundogan (C), Bernardo, Haaland, Foden Brentford: Raya (GK), Roerslev, Zanka, Mee, Pinnock, Henry, Onyeka, Janelt, Jensen, Mbeumo, Toney (C)

Manchester City will look to continue its pursuit to the top of the Premier League table when it takes on Brentford at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday. This will be the last City match before the FIFA World Cup 2022 and manager Pep Guardiola will look to send his team away with three points at home.

City comes into the match after a 2-0 win over Chelsea in the Carabao Cup and is on a six-match unbeaten run, with the last loss coming to Liverpool on October 16, 2022.

Brentford, on the other hand, had its last win around that date (October 15) and has one loss and four draws in its last five matches. With 16 points in 14 matches, it sits 11th in the Premier League table.