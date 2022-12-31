Premier League: Everton snatches point against City after 1-1 draw

Manchester City slipped off the pace in their bid to catch up with Premier League leader Arsenal as it was held to a 1-1 draw by Everton in its final match of the year.

Erling Haaland made a positive start for Pep Guardiola’s men when he latched on to Riyad Mahrez’s pass to tap home his 21st league goal of the season.

Also Read Premier League: Rashford steps off the bench to earn Man United win at Wolves

After a number of stoppages early in the second half, with one taking over six minutes as the assistant referee’s communications headset was repaired, Demarai Gray levelled for the visitors.

The Everton winger surged up the left-hand flank in a rare counter-attack before cutting inside and unleashing a curling effort from the edge of the box which left City goalkeeper Ederson beaten.

The result left second-placed City four points behind Arsenal having played a game more, while Everton is 16th with 15 points. It is two points above the relegation zone..