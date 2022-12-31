Premier League: Everton snatches point against City after 1-1 draw

Premier League

Everton bagged a precious point against defending champion Manchester City after both sides played out a 1-1 draw at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

Reuters
31 December, 2022 22:37 IST
Everton’s Demarai Gray celebrates scoring their first goal with Amadou Onana.

Manchester City slipped off the pace in their bid to catch up with Premier League leader Arsenal as it was held to a 1-1 draw by Everton in its final match of the year.

Erling Haaland made a positive start for Pep Guardiola’s men when he latched on to Riyad Mahrez’s pass to tap home his 21st league goal of the season.

After a number of stoppages early in the second half, with one taking over six minutes as the assistant referee’s communications headset was repaired, Demarai Gray levelled for the visitors.

The Everton winger surged up the left-hand flank in a rare counter-attack before cutting inside and unleashing a curling effort from the edge of the box which left City goalkeeper Ederson beaten.

The result left second-placed City four points behind Arsenal having played a game more, while Everton is 16th with 15 points. It is two points above the relegation zone..

Follow Us