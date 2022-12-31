Premier League: Rashford steps off the bench to earn Man United win at Wolves

In-form Marcus Rashford stepped off the bench to earn Manchester United a 1-0 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday, a win that moved Erik ten Hag’s side into the Premier League top four.

Ten Hag left the club’s top goalscorer on the bench from the start due to an “internal disciplinary issue”, and saw his team struggle to break down Wolves in the opening period, youngster Alejandro Garnacho wasting the visitors’ best chance.

Rashford came on for the second half to give United more cutting edge in attack, showing great strength and composure to hold off his marker and fire the winner 14 minutes from time.

The England forward had another ruled out for handball late on, but it mattered little as United saw out its third league win in a row to move above Tottenham Hotspur, which plays Aston Villa on New Year’s Day, and into fourth. Wolves stays 18th.