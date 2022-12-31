Football

Messi, Ronaldo likely to play friendly in January

Messi and Ronaldo could meet mid-season, as reports suggested that PSG will travel to Saudi Arabia to play a combined team of Al Nassr and Al Hilal on January 19.

Team Sportstar
31 December, 2022 11:01 IST
31 December, 2022 11:01 IST
Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. | Photo Credit: AFP

Messi and Ronaldo could meet mid-season, as reports suggested that PSG will travel to Saudi Arabia to play a combined team of Al Nassr and Al Hilal on January 19.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo will be playing in two different continents in 2023 for the first time since they made their professional debuts at Barcelona and Sporting CP at the beginning of the millennium. While Messi extended his contract at Paris Saint Germain for a year, Ronaldo signed a two-and-a-half-year deal with Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr.

Also Read | Ronaldo completes deal to join Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr

However, the two greats could meet mid-season, as reports suggested that PSG will travel to Saudi Arabia to play a combined team of Al Nassr and Al Hilal on January 19.

Bringing an end to month-long speculation, Al Nassr, on Friday, posted a picture on social media of the five-time Ballon d’Or winner holding up the team’s jersey. The club hailed the move as a “history in the making.” Ronaldo joined the club as a free agent since Manchester United terminated Ronaldo’s contract

 

“This is a signing that will not only inspire our club to achieve even greater success but inspire our league, our nation and future generations, boys and girls to be the best version of themselves,” Al Nassr wrote on Twitter.

Also Read | Pele in Kolkata: When the emperor took on Mohun Bagan in the City of Joy

Messi recently inspired Argentina to its first World Cup win in 36 years in Qatar. However, Ronaldo had a torrid time with Portugal coach Fernando Santos benching him in the knock-out games. Although Santos introduced Ronaldo in the second half against Morocco in the quarterfinal, the Iberian side could not surpass the final huddle as the African side advanced to the semifinals.

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Daily football podcast
Videos

WATCH: Messi tattoos a hit in Argentina after World Cup win

WATCH: Messi hometown Rosario ready for FIFA World Cup final, Argentina vs France

France’s road to Fifa World Cup 2022 final vs Argentina

Slide shows

Pele no more: The Brazilian football legend’s life immortalised in pictures

Copa America Final In Pictures: Messi wins first title with Argentina

In pictures: Fans breach Old Trafford protesting against Glazers after Super League fallout

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us