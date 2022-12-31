Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo will be playing in two different continents in 2023 for the first time since they made their professional debuts at Barcelona and Sporting CP at the beginning of the millennium. While Messi extended his contract at Paris Saint Germain for a year, Ronaldo signed a two-and-a-half-year deal with Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr.

However, the two greats could meet mid-season, as reports suggested that PSG will travel to Saudi Arabia to play a combined team of Al Nassr and Al Hilal on January 19.

Bringing an end to month-long speculation, Al Nassr, on Friday, posted a picture on social media of the five-time Ballon d’Or winner holding up the team’s jersey. The club hailed the move as a “history in the making.” Ronaldo joined the club as a free agent since Manchester United terminated Ronaldo’s contract

“This is a signing that will not only inspire our club to achieve even greater success but inspire our league, our nation and future generations, boys and girls to be the best version of themselves,” Al Nassr wrote on Twitter.

Messi recently inspired Argentina to its first World Cup win in 36 years in Qatar. However, Ronaldo had a torrid time with Portugal coach Fernando Santos benching him in the knock-out games. Although Santos introduced Ronaldo in the second half against Morocco in the quarterfinal, the Iberian side could not surpass the final huddle as the African side advanced to the semifinals.