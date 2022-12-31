Cristiano Ronaldo has signed for Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr FC as a free agent on a contract until 2025 after mutually terminating his contract with Manchester United.

“History in the making. This is a signing that will not only inspire our club to achieve even greater success but inspire our league, our nation and future generations, boys and girls to be the best version of themselves. Welcome Cristiano to your new home AlNassr FC,” the Saudi club tweeted on Sunday.

History in the making. This is a signing that will not only inspire our club to achieve even greater success but inspire our league, our nation and future generations, boys and girls to be the best version of themselves. Welcome @Cristiano to your new home @AlNassrFCpic.twitter.com/oan7nu8NWC — AlNassr FC (@AlNassrFC_EN) December 30, 2022

“I can’t wait to discover a new football league in a different country,” said the former Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus player.

Ronaldo, 37, rejoined United last year on a two-year deal from Juventus. After a fruitful first season, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner fell out of favour with new boss Ten Hag. The pair had a public falling out during the course of the season with Ronaldo suspended by the club after he refused to come on as a substitute against Tottenham Hotspur.

He played 292 games and scored 118 goals in his first stint for United. In his second stint, he scored 27 goals in 54 games.

The Portuguese had a World Cup to forget in Qatar after finding the net just once from the penalty spot. His campaign ended when Portugal lost 1-0 to Morocco in the quarterfinals. This effectively means Ronaldo will finish his career without a single goal contribution in World Cup knockout stages.

More to follow....