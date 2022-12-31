Leicester City’s Belgian defender Wout Faes inadvertently boosted Liverpool’s hopes of making the Champions League by scoring two own-goals in his team’s 2-1 loss at Anfield on Friday.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall had given Leicester a fourth-minute lead when he strolled through the middle of the Liverpool defence.

However, that was the cue for Faes’s double dose of embarrassment.

In the 38th minute, Faes, in his first season at the club after a £15million move from Reims, sliced an attempted clearance from a Trent Alexander-Arnold cross over the head of his goalkeeper Danny Ward.

Seven minutes later, his evening got worse.

Darwin Nunez was sent through by Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and his lob over Ward hit the post.

However, as the ball came back, Faes somehow managed to hammer the ball into his own net.

“He has come back a little rusty having not played in a long time having got no minutes with Belgium at the World Cup,” said Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers of the unfortunate Faes.

“When he came in, he was absolutely fantastic for us and was just unfortunate today.”

The result left Liverpool in sixth place, two points off the top four while Leicester are down in 13th.

“At times, I thought we were poor today. It’s a cliche but it’s important to get the three points and win,” Liverpool defender Virgil Van Dijk told Sky Sports.

“We tried to get in the game but we weren’t good enough and we know that. We won, which is positive, but there are plenty of things we have to improve on.”